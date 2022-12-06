 Skip to content

Dead by Daylight update for 6 December 2022

6.4.2 | Bugfix Patch

6.4.2 | Bugfix Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT

BONE CHILL
  • The Bone Chill Event returns on December 8th, bringing holiday atmosphere, dark and fantastical Cosmetics, a few familiar visitors, and much more.
THE KNIGHT
  • BUFF: When Guards damage Generators, they now apply the Killer’s default 2.5% regression loss. This regression is not affected by Perks.

BUG FIXES

PLAYSTATION
  • Players will no longer be stuck with an analog cursor in-game.
THE KNIGHT
  • The Knight’s Enchanted Plates Outfit now plays the correct sound in the menu.
  • The Knight no longer crosses small obstacles after using Guardia Compagnia.
  • Fixed an animation issue when The Knight’s guards hit a Survivor during a locker search.
  • The Knight’s Guards no longer get stuck when creating a Patrol Path in select corners.
  • Fixed an issue where The Knight could not order Guards to destroy select Breakable Walls.
  • The Knight’s Patrol Path Orb no longer triggers Make Your Choice or Hex: Devour Hope.
THE ONI
  • The Oni’s weapon no longer disappears during the Match Results screen.
SURVIVOR PERKS
  • The Knight’s Guardia Compagnia no longer makes the Terror Radius indicator disappear from the Spine Chill icon.
  • Spine Chill no longer grants a repair bonus when a Survivor is in the line of sight of The Knight’s Path Drawing Orb.
MAPS
  • A hook-free dead zone in one corner of the Temple of Purgation Map has been fixed.
  • A Totem no longer accidentally spawns inside a Locker in The Game Map.
  • Removed impassable spaces on the Ironworks of Misery.
  • An invisible collision spot in the Autohaven Wrecker's Realm has been fixed.
  • Fixed an irregular Pallet spawn issue in the Autohaven Wrecker's Realm.
  • Removed spaces where Killers could not pass between objects (trees, rocks) on the Crotus Prenn Asylum Map.
  • A maze tile on the Garden of Joy Map no longer accidentally spawns without windows.
  • Reduced the number of Pallets in The Shattered Square Map.
  • Fixed an issue where two Pallets spawned at the same time in The Shattered Square Map.
  • Edge objects now spawn as intended in The Shattered Square Map.
MISC
  • Survivors no longer suffer from distorted lips during select actions.
  • The Killer’s loadout no longer displays while spectating a Survivor during a custom game.

KNOWN ISSUES

  • The Knight’s feet have no animation when looking down during an Attack.
  • The Killer’s Aura does not properly appear while Kindred is active if the Hooked Survivor did not equip the Perk.

