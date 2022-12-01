v0.8.7 Patch Notes

New Content and Changes
- New Relic (Common): Peglinero's Pendant - Collected coins contribute to damage (acting as if a peg had been hit).
- New Relic (Rare): Navigationflation - Coins collected during navigation are worth 4 gold instead of 1.
- New Relic (Rare): Refillosopher's Stone - 2 coins are added to the board every time it is refreshed.
- New Relic (Rare): Duplication Potion - When Refresh or Crit pegs would move, they instead duplicate to the new position and leave a stationary copy in their previous position.
- New Relic (Boss): Molten Mantle - Coins no longer provide gold, but instead deal your shot's current total damage to the targeted enemy.
- Alchemist's Cookbook no longer reduces player bomb damage.
- Terriball has had its proper art implemented.
- Shield Mage has had its art updated to better display its new Shield Bash attack.
- Egg is now available in custom loadouts.
Bugfixes
- Haglin's Shop no longer breaks when the player enters with almost every available relic.
- Flying Sapper Minions can now be hit when the player has the Grabby Hand relic.
- Recombombulator now works as expected with bombs on the Rotating Refresh stage.
- End-of-battle orb addition no longer allows your gold to go into the negative.
- Haglin's Satchel no longer grants orbs that should only be obtainable via scenarios.
- Treasure Room Click-To-Aim fire button now appears less awkwardly.
Changed files in this update