Dirge v0.4 - New Character: Kiyoshi

New Investigator: Kiyoshi
- Kiyoshi added as a playable character.
- Quick on the draw, Kiyoshi can reload quickly to deliver more lead downstream.
- Having spent time in the military, he brings his own service pistol instead of the standard detective special.
- Kiyoshi tends to fight instead of flight, his speed isn't the best.
Additions
- Added lower resolution map texture for while the full resolution map image loads.
- Task locking is now explained for Wendigo & Revenant in the lobby.
- Added more clarity around monster killing tasks for Wendigo & Revenant.
- Radiator steam now can damage.
- Wendigo stepping on fire now has more visal effects for the Wendigo to know they shouldn't step on fire. As Wendigo, fire is bad. Please do not prance in fire.
Changes
- Normalized volumes of footsteps sounds to be more consistent.
- Locked objects where you have the ability to unlock now glow yellow to be distinct from glowing red for locked when you cannot open them.
- Swapped arm/disarm trap icon to be more intuitive.
- Updated blood decals on minions to match the specific minion.
- Reduced suggested match time when playing against Wendigo or Revenant.
Performance Optimizations
- Reworked a huge chunk of the internal code base to optimize the loading of assets only when needed to reduce memory usage.
- Optimized textures used for the UI to have a higher quality.
- Reworked randomized painting code to happen asynchronously so it doesn't impact match start.
Improvements
- Notes screen now has text at start of match to explain to new players its purpose.
- Revenant blood changed to green as players assumed he was bleeding water instead of acid.
- Improved appearance of main menu
- Added better screen tabs on the side of the HUD.
- Added text outlines on some HUD elements for better readability.
- Investigator breathing animation should be at a much more natural speed.
Fixes
- Fixed positions of some assets in lobby
- Fixed bug where an invalid match difficultly was being set at the beginning.
- Fixed bugs where suitcase items wouldn't spawn
- Fixed bug where Wraith would trigger lantern blowout sound.
- Fixed bug where sapping help text would show after you've already sapped.
- Fixed bug where looting Wendigo minion would still show the E prompt even though his skull was already looted.
- Fixed bug where you could extinguish & lights fires without the proper items.
- Fixed bug where dispensers wouldn't work.
- Fixed bug where suit case wouldn't work.
- Fixed bug where lobby settings were reset after every match, prior settings should carry over.
- Fixed bug where gun or door sounds wouldn't play properly or at the right volume.
Version: 0.4
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.4-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-271-6056
Changed files in this update