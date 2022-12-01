 Skip to content

Nyaaaanvy update for 1 December 2022

Patch note 0.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

End of Halloween event
Other minor changes

The pumpkin heads used in the Halloween level are now available for customization.

