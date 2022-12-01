Patch note 0.3.3

End of Halloween event
Other minor changes
The pumpkin heads used in the Halloween level are now available for customization.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
End of Halloween event
Other minor changes
The pumpkin heads used in the Halloween level are now available for customization.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update