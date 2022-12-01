 Skip to content

JBMod update for 1 December 2022

Updates for Nov 30 2022

Build 10052344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed collisions with combine balls
  • Fixed cheat flags on a few cvars that shouldn't be cheats
  • Changed default player model from player.mdl to one with animations
  • Added player models to multiplayer options
  • Fixed mic meter in options
  • Added experimental flag cl_drawself
  • Added a vphysics wrapper and removed the outdated Volt beta branch. Volt can now be selected by adding -volt to your launch options
  • Sprinting while noclipping now speeds you up instead of slowing you down. Crouching will slow you down instead

