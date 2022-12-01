- Fixed collisions with combine balls
- Fixed cheat flags on a few cvars that shouldn't be cheats
- Changed default player model from player.mdl to one with animations
- Added player models to multiplayer options
- Fixed mic meter in options
- Added experimental flag cl_drawself
- Added a vphysics wrapper and removed the outdated Volt beta branch. Volt can now be selected by adding -volt to your launch options
- Sprinting while noclipping now speeds you up instead of slowing you down. Crouching will slow you down instead
JBMod update for 1 December 2022
Updates for Nov 30 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update