 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 1 December 2022

Changelog 2022-12-01

Share · View all patches · Build 10052257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Polish credits UI.
  • Handle dungeon info UI special case for GTTease.
  • Refresh building indicators after upgrading a building.
  • Fix colliders + camera in kingdom layer.
  • Tweaked Naga City altar interactions.
  • Fix out of index error with item registry.
  • Show locker items in-game with green names.
  • Polish naga city arena to not require speech interaction.
  • Fix Right clicking on a button in the menu/UI triggers sound when this doesn't actually activate the button.
  • Add portraits for each god to naga city arena.
  • Additional text on locker item descriptions in-game.
  • Triple Quest selection UI and corresponding Kingdom states.
  • Fix triple quest locked text.
  • Fix issues with triple quests bringing items across.
  • Add triple quest TLDR responses.
  • Maintain locker item providence across triple quests.
  • Fix triple quest bosses and enemies.
  • Add defensiveness around encouragement saving/access.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link