- Polish credits UI.
- Handle dungeon info UI special case for GTTease.
- Refresh building indicators after upgrading a building.
- Fix colliders + camera in kingdom layer.
- Tweaked Naga City altar interactions.
- Fix out of index error with item registry.
- Show locker items in-game with green names.
- Polish naga city arena to not require speech interaction.
- Fix Right clicking on a button in the menu/UI triggers sound when this doesn't actually activate the button.
- Add portraits for each god to naga city arena.
- Additional text on locker item descriptions in-game.
- Triple Quest selection UI and corresponding Kingdom states.
- Fix triple quest locked text.
- Fix issues with triple quests bringing items across.
- Add triple quest TLDR responses.
- Maintain locker item providence across triple quests.
- Fix triple quest bosses and enemies.
- Add defensiveness around encouragement saving/access.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 1 December 2022
Changelog 2022-12-01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
