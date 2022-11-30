 Skip to content

Samurai's Journey: Shifting of the Guard update for 30 November 2022

Update v0.1

Build 10051802

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for taking the Samurai's Journey

Changelog:

  • Ragdoll Effects
  • New quest in the zen garden in the first city
  • Fixes to enemy line of sight
  • New Attack Abilities
  • Other minor Fixes

Next is the first dungeon. Thank you for playing!

