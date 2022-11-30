Platform Builder 10.2.0

Platform Builder 10.2 Updates:
- Lenses have been overhauled and are now simply called "Effects." Some of them appear slightly differently, so please update your games accordingly.
- Some effects (lenses) can be stacked to create effect combinations.
- Added white noise effect (lens)
- Added fog effect (lens)
- All effects except edge blur and old movie can now be included with .exe exports.
- New commands have been added for all of the effects. The lens commands should no longer be used.
- Updated the example file with some adjusted effects.
- Added a button in the background selection menu which attempts to switch tiles to match the theme of the background.
- Fixed: "Defeat all enemies" Goal will trigger when the last enemy turns into a different enemy.
- Fixed: Some custom things in the sandbox games from explore will not load correctly, giving errors.
- Fixed: Some sound effects in sound settings of Game Setup, if selected, will give an error once you leave sound settings.
- Fixed: Custom projectiles shot from the character fail to destroy custom blocks if they are supposed to do so.
Changed files in this update