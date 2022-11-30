 Skip to content

Platform Builder update for 30 November 2022

Platform Builder 10.2.0

Platform Builder 10.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Platform Builder 10.2 Updates:

  • Lenses have been overhauled and are now simply called "Effects." Some of them appear slightly differently, so please update your games accordingly.
  • Some effects (lenses) can be stacked to create effect combinations.
  • Added white noise effect (lens)
  • Added fog effect (lens)
  • All effects except edge blur and old movie can now be included with .exe exports.
  • New commands have been added for all of the effects. The lens commands should no longer be used.
  • Updated the example file with some adjusted effects.
  • Added a button in the background selection menu which attempts to switch tiles to match the theme of the background.
  • Fixed: "Defeat all enemies" Goal will trigger when the last enemy turns into a different enemy.
  • Fixed: Some custom things in the sandbox games from explore will not load correctly, giving errors.
  • Fixed: Some sound effects in sound settings of Game Setup, if selected, will give an error once you leave sound settings.
  • Fixed: Custom projectiles shot from the character fail to destroy custom blocks if they are supposed to do so.

