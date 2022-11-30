 Skip to content

Witchy Life Story update for 30 November 2022

Quick Endless Note Fixes

Quick Endless Note Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10051275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When crafting an enchanted journal, it will now say journal instead of besom
  • fixed calendula not going away after crafting a custom spell
  • fixed bug when spell type wouldn't reset after crafting
  • the above bug should also fix issues preventing players from crafting main game spells

