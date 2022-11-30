- When crafting an enchanted journal, it will now say journal instead of besom
- fixed calendula not going away after crafting a custom spell
- fixed bug when spell type wouldn't reset after crafting
- the above bug should also fix issues preventing players from crafting main game spells
Witchy Life Story update for 30 November 2022
Quick Endless Note Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
