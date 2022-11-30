 Skip to content

Orbital Clash update for 30 November 2022

1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10051210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ore deposit depletion rate by multiple alien QUEENS has been decreased.
Limited maximum Power plant's area of influence on units.
Power plant’s bonus effect on JAMMERS has been decreased.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2155461
  • Loading history…
