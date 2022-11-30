Ore deposit depletion rate by multiple alien QUEENS has been decreased.
Limited maximum Power plant's area of influence on units.
Power plant’s bonus effect on JAMMERS has been decreased.
Orbital Clash update for 30 November 2022
1.02
