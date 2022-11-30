- Game will try to remember segment's winner/loser/purpose/notes settings when you add/remove workers from a match
- Added upcoming developmental contract expirations to the user's Schedule
- Added ability for users to renegotiate developmental worker contracts without having to recall the worker
- Added ability to hire workers straight into child promotions
- Tweaked booking AI to change winner odds
- Fixed bug where network deals would appear in a worker's news
- Fixed bug where user could negotiate a contract, then immediately lose the worker to rival deal
- Added option to add image border in skins
- Added search to relationships page
- Added Very Short to height filters
- Added 'None' as an option to Based In Country and Based In Region filters
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 30 November 2022
Update Notes 30 Nov 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
- Loading history…
Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update