 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 30 November 2022

Update Notes 30 Nov 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10051091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Game will try to remember segment's winner/loser/purpose/notes settings when you add/remove workers from a match
  • Added upcoming developmental contract expirations to the user's Schedule
  • Added ability for users to renegotiate developmental worker contracts without having to recall the worker
  • Added ability to hire workers straight into child promotions
  • Tweaked booking AI to change winner odds
  • Fixed bug where network deals would appear in a worker's news
  • Fixed bug where user could negotiate a contract, then immediately lose the worker to rival deal
  • Added option to add image border in skins
  • Added search to relationships page
  • Added Very Short to height filters
  • Added 'None' as an option to Based In Country and Based In Region filters

Changed files in this update

Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
  • Loading history…
Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link