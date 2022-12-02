 Skip to content

AI: Art Impostor update for 2 December 2022

Update v0.7.0

Build 10051077

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.

Improvements

  • Impostor can now only re-generate images only once per turn
  • The game will not re-request to generate images for an Impostor. This will reduce the possibility that an Impostor will be outed when the server takes too long to re-generate images
  • Improved the style selection screen
  • A popup will be displayed when you are disconnected from the game after you stay too long in the background
  • Added the Feedback Form

Bugfix

  • Fixed the bug that occurred when multiple players attempted to reconnect an ongoing match
  • Fixed some internal errors

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.

AI: Art Impostor Development Team

