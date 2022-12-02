Update v0.7.0

Thank you for playing AI: Art Impostor.
Improvements
- Impostor can now only re-generate images only once per turn
- The game will not re-request to generate images for an Impostor. This will reduce the possibility that an Impostor will be outed when the server takes too long to re-generate images
- Improved the style selection screen
- A popup will be displayed when you are disconnected from the game after you stay too long in the background
- Added the Feedback Form
Bugfix
- Fixed the bug that occurred when multiple players attempted to reconnect an ongoing match
- Fixed some internal errors
Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
AI: Art Impostor Development Team
Changed files in this update