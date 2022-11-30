 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 30 November 2022

0.3.1

Beneath Oresa update for 30 November 2022

0.3.1

Build 10051008

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes

  • Infinite Cycle now reads “Draw 1 Card. If it is an Infinite Cycle, add an Infinite Cycle to your discard pile and discard 1 card at random.” instead of “Draw 1 Card. If it is an Infinite Cycle, add an Infinite Cycle to your discard pile”

Improvements

  • Now draw pile, discard pile and hand popup won’t show upgrade options
  • Now during fights anytime a popup opens targeting controls are frozen

Fixes

  • Fixed save file corruption issue
  • Fixed a rendering issue that was making the game look washed out
  • Fixed an issue with holomap being renderer above the UI in certain scenes
  • Fixed a card draw mechanic that was not drawing the right amount of cards in certain scenarios
  • Fixed an issue where cards in the draw and discard piles wouldn’t display their real playable status (including Limited cards)
  • Fixed some minor VFX issues
  • Fixed some minor animation issues

