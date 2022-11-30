Balance changes
- Infinite Cycle now reads “Draw 1 Card. If it is an Infinite Cycle, add an Infinite Cycle to your discard pile and discard 1 card at random.” instead of “Draw 1 Card. If it is an Infinite Cycle, add an Infinite Cycle to your discard pile”
Improvements
- Now draw pile, discard pile and hand popup won’t show upgrade options
- Now during fights anytime a popup opens targeting controls are frozen
Fixes
- Fixed save file corruption issue
- Fixed a rendering issue that was making the game look washed out
- Fixed an issue with holomap being renderer above the UI in certain scenes
- Fixed a card draw mechanic that was not drawing the right amount of cards in certain scenarios
- Fixed an issue where cards in the draw and discard piles wouldn’t display their real playable status (including Limited cards)
- Fixed some minor VFX issues
- Fixed some minor animation issues
Changed files in this update