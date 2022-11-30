 Skip to content

Vayan update for 30 November 2022

Patch "Day One"

Patch "Day One"

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch in connection with the Twitch Stream of 11/30/2022

Existing bug fixes

  • Locking sessions with more than 4 players
  • Locked Twitch interactions in "Attack" mode when changing arena
  • Appearance of custom characters functional from the first appearance in the arena
  • Airship propeller now spins in Y axis rather than X, more realistic ːsteamhappyː
  • Using the escape button in the challenge selection also closes the Score popup.
  • BomberMan arena removed pending gameplay changes
  • Double display of the Score in challenge mode during a first clean attempt
  • Imps no longer wonder what the goal of the game is! ːsteamthumbsupː
  • Ring of Fire challenge arena, fixed display lag of 100 points
  • Casino arena borders are no longer climbable!

