Patch "Day One"

Patch in connection with the Twitch Stream of 11/30/2022
Existing bug fixes
- Locking sessions with more than 4 players
- Locked Twitch interactions in "Attack" mode when changing arena
- Appearance of custom characters functional from the first appearance in the arena
- Airship propeller now spins in Y axis rather than X, more realistic ːsteamhappyː
- Using the escape button in the challenge selection also closes the Score popup.
- BomberMan arena removed pending gameplay changes
- Double display of the Score in challenge mode during a first clean attempt
- Imps no longer wonder what the goal of the game is! ːsteamthumbsupː
- Ring of Fire challenge arena, fixed display lag of 100 points
- Casino arena borders are no longer climbable!
Changed files in this update