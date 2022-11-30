Prepare for Merriment and Mischief on the Yule Tides!

Throughout all of December, we’re celebrating, sharing, and gift giving, with the fourth Paper Pirates Seasonal Celebration, Yule Tides! Running from 1st December - 31st December, celebrate Christmas with a festival of merriment and joy, and a whole host of seasonal goodies in Paper Pirates!

Seasonal Trait: The Gift Giver

Returning to Yule Tides for 2022 is the seasonal trait, The Gift Giver! Play a trait game during Yule Tides and one of the pirates may find themselves playing as The Gift Giver.

The Gift Giver is offered a present to gift to a pirate of their choice on every day when they don't play in. There are a range of different gifts, but which one you get to give is random each day! You can only give three gifts on each voyage - and to make things even more tricky, each pirate can only receive a gift once.

Will you get the gifts you need to sail to success? Or will you accidentally end up giving away a victory to the ghosts.

Advent Bounties

During the Christmas season, the bounty board is celebrating each and every day that passes! Each day throughout December, you’ll receive a special Advent Bounty, with a challenge for you to complete! If you complete an advent bounty, you'll be rewarded with a special Paper Pirates Present! There are eleven items for you to discover!

The advent bounties are time-limited, so you have to complete them on the day you get them - but don’t worry if you don’t, there’ll be a new one waiting for you tomorrow!

Limited Time Costumes

During Yule Tides, Sam Sherbot and Nat O'Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop Ship! If you buy a customisation option during Yule Tides, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of Ship Shop items available during Yule Tides is:

Outfit Shop

Face - Elf Ears

Face - Snowman (Head)

Face - Snowflake

Facial Hair - Santa’s Beard

Hands - Snowman Stick

Headwear - Scarf (Long)

Headwear - Scarf (Short)

Headwear - Hairpin (Holly)

Shirt - Elf Tunic

Shirt - Snowman (Upper)

Shirt - Sweater (Reindeer)

Shirt - Sweater (Robin)

Shirt - Christmas Tree Top

Coat - Santa’s Coat

Coat - Stocking

Coat - Christmas Tree

Legs - Elf Tights

Legs - Snowman (Lower)

Legs - Christmas Tree Skirt

Legs - Christmas Tree Pot

Feet - Elf Shoes

Ship Shop

Masts - Christmas Mast I

Masts - Christmas Mast II

Masts - Christmas Mast III

Masts - Christmas Tree

Hulls - Christmas Hull

Extras - Presents

Additionally, during Yule Tides, pirates will be able to wear a host of unique hats - there are five seasonal hats available to everyone in voyages started during the event. Once the event’s over, the hats will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to wear them while you can!

Cracking Crackers

While sailing on the even seas during Yule Tides, you might find the crew getting a little rowdy with all the partying and merriment! Encounter the Cracking Crackers event, and two members of your crew will decide to pull a giant size festive cracker.

Hit the button on your device more times than your opponent to claim the bigger half of the cracker - and save yourself from certain doom, as the loser will be flung overboard from the force of the cracker's explosion! Watch out though, if the losing pirate was a human, the one walking away with the bigger piece will now be a ghost...

Snowball Fight!

Go on a sailing adventure during Yule Tides, and each day there is a chance it may begin to snow giving the crew the opportunity to partake in a little festive fun - a traditional snowball fight! When Snowball Fight is triggered, each member of the crew must choose who to pelt with a snowball.

The pirate who receives the most snowballs will be thrown overboard! Who will you throw your snowball at? When they go overboard, if they’re a human, one of the people who threw the snowball will become a ghost… so choose wisely!

Naughty or Nice?

During your Yule Tides sailing adventures, you may encounter the ‘Naughty or Nice’ event during the event phase of the game. In ‘Naughty or Nice’, one member of the crew must offer a gift to another. Question is - has the receiver been naughty, or nice?

The present-giver must decide, with a host of fun positive outcomes for nice, and some meaner tricks for naughty. When the receiver is given the gift, they can choose whether to open it, or discard it. Do you think your crewmate has sent you something nice, or are they a ghost, hoping to catch you out? That’s all part of festive deception!

Yule Tidings come to the Photo Booth

To celebrate the season, there are a small number of limited-time Foils and Backgrounds available in the Photo Booth, in the Captain’s Log. Take the opportunity to snap your favourite pirate templates with a little festive frivolity, and don’t forget to share any pics you take!

Yule Tides Bots

Invite some bots into your game during Yule Tides, and you may find some of the regular crew replaced with some particularly festive bots, out to celebrate Christmas! They’ll only join your games during Yule Tides, but each has their own personality and appearance for you to enjoy.