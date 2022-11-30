 Skip to content

Operation: Pinkeye update for 30 November 2022

Update 1.3

Update 1.3

30 November 2022

Another big update to the game that hopes to fix many of the bugs present in the game as well as QOL changes.

  • Fixed problems with collision with AI from a distance
  • Fixed clipping issues with level meshes
  • Added a light to cameras to make them easier to spot
  • Shooting at doors no longer show floating bullet hole
  • Props now darken as they get damaged
  • Bullet trails from guns now follow the resulting bullet holes
  • Fixed achievements and added 2 more
  • Fixed bug with not being able to shoot in aim mode while at a wall
  • Fixed issue with 2 music tracks playing at the same time on quickload
  • Final boss winds up gun to give the player warning and can now be locked on
  • Fixed bug with getting into the main room in level 13 early
  • Added key rebinding menu
  • Switching gadgets now shows the name like with weapons

Still a few more bugs to fix, but I'll hopefully get them fixed before Christmas!

-Cobra!

