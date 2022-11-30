Update 1.3

Another big update to the game that hopes to fix many of the bugs present in the game as well as QOL changes.

Fixed problems with collision with AI from a distance

Fixed clipping issues with level meshes

Added a light to cameras to make them easier to spot

Shooting at doors no longer show floating bullet hole

Props now darken as they get damaged

Bullet trails from guns now follow the resulting bullet holes

Fixed achievements and added 2 more

Fixed bug with not being able to shoot in aim mode while at a wall

Fixed issue with 2 music tracks playing at the same time on quickload

Final boss winds up gun to give the player warning and can now be locked on

Fixed bug with getting into the main room in level 13 early

Added key rebinding menu

Switching gadgets now shows the name like with weapons

Still a few more bugs to fix, but I'll hopefully get them fixed before Christmas!

-Cobra!