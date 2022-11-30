 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Abandoned update for 30 November 2022

Version 1.8 Live

Share · View all patches · Build 10050498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.8 is now live on the default branch and ready to be played.

Achievements

  • Fear Blaster
  • Dimensional Shift
  • Just a Dream

New Damage System

  • Added critical hit chance to all enemy and player attacks.
  • Adjusted old damage values to work with the new system.

Loading Screen

  • Fixed BUG that allowed the player to be damaged while loading.
  • Moved the main story text to the loading screen.
  • Press any key to continue.

Title Menu UI

  • Updated Title menu to use dynamic panels.

New Boiler Room Design

New Bedroom Floor

Enemy Health Bars

  • Can be enabled/disabled from game settings.

Thank you for playing,
Tim (tseymore@slycatgames.com)

Changed files in this update

The Abandoned Content Depot 1759701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link