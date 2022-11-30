Version 1.8 Live

Version 1.8 is now live on the default branch and ready to be played.
Achievements
- Fear Blaster
- Dimensional Shift
- Just a Dream
New Damage System
- Added critical hit chance to all enemy and player attacks.
- Adjusted old damage values to work with the new system.
Loading Screen
- Fixed BUG that allowed the player to be damaged while loading.
- Moved the main story text to the loading screen.
- Press any key to continue.
Title Menu UI
- Updated Title menu to use dynamic panels.
New Boiler Room Design
New Bedroom Floor
Enemy Health Bars
- Can be enabled/disabled from game settings.
Thank you for playing,
Tim (tseymore@slycatgames.com)
