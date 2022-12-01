 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Intruder update for 1 December 2022

Small Fixes - Update 2470

Share · View all patches · Build 10050372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Agents, just a small hotfix update:

  • Fix for crazy grenade shooting sound bug
  • Fix for fog bug with mirror cam on maps that don't have fog
  • Reordered room sorting by lock status and player count

Changed files in this update

Intruder Content Depot 518151
  • Loading history…
Intruder Win Depot 518153
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link