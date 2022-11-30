 Skip to content

Ghost of Dragon update for 30 November 2022

December 1st Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The talent Magic Thunder is no longer limited to attackers.
  2. Fixed a bug that the talent Breathing Fire would not cause direct damage.
  3. Harmony Cube’s Flame Chase can now be triggered by direct damages caused by all friendly units (instead of flame units), and the current accumulated damage increase value can be displayed.
  4. Fixed a problem that the effect Super Cold Cube Machine does not take effect on the duration of additional Cube Machine summons.
  5. Fixed a problem that the first pass of the main story levels could not properly yield double experience reward.
  6. Increase the upper layer limit of fever effect to 10.
  7. Increased the probability of obtaining aurora equipment and miracle equipment.
  8. Reduced 50% of the soul gem production stamina cost.
  9. Fixed other known bugs.

