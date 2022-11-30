- The talent Magic Thunder is no longer limited to attackers.
- Fixed a bug that the talent Breathing Fire would not cause direct damage.
- Harmony Cube’s Flame Chase can now be triggered by direct damages caused by all friendly units (instead of flame units), and the current accumulated damage increase value can be displayed.
- Fixed a problem that the effect Super Cold Cube Machine does not take effect on the duration of additional Cube Machine summons.
- Fixed a problem that the first pass of the main story levels could not properly yield double experience reward.
- Increase the upper layer limit of fever effect to 10.
- Increased the probability of obtaining aurora equipment and miracle equipment.
- Reduced 50% of the soul gem production stamina cost.
- Fixed other known bugs.
Ghost of Dragon update for 30 November 2022
December 1st Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
