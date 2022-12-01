After extensive testing, R'lyeh is finally ready to release to the public.

Chapter one opens up to the island of the twin sisters, introducing three major characters, story, over a hundred craft-related items, and three dungeons.

Welcome to your new and final home.

Chapter two will be expected to release within the next six months, with consecutive chapters following the same timeline thereafter. Of course, owning a copy of R'lyeh grants access to all six chapters as they come out, with no further purchase needed.

Since this is our alpha release, there may be some bugs here or there that we haven't caught. Please make sure to report them either in our Discord, or the proper channels in the Steam forum.

R'lyeh has been a huge passion project that I've worked hard on, with over 6000 hours spent in production. While I am the sole developer, I have had the pleasure to meet and work with some fantastic people along the way. from our amazing voice actors to our kickstarter backers and fantastic community, I couldn't have gotten here without you. This has undoubtedly been a collaborative work among us all.

Let's keep going.