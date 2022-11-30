Tester Build Update v0.4.13 - Balance, Character Template, Custom Content Online

Major Additions
Custom Content Online
- New toggle added to the Lobby creation screen that allows you to enable Custom Content for that lobby (delay-based lobbies only for now). When enabled, the character select screen will permit the selection of custom characters, assists, and stages that you've subscribed to on the Steam Workshop. If you are missing any custom content files before a match starts, you will be prompted whether you'd like to accept the download or quit. If accepted, any missing Workshop items will be subscribed to automatically and the match will begin. Note that placeholder icons may appear during the loading process while the host reconciles all custom content and informs the other players.
Character Template
- Introducing Fraynkie, the official character template! The template includes a full moveset designed to demonstrate key aspects of Fraymakers character development, along with comments explaining how everything works. Thank you for your patience while we put the character template together - it should hopefully cover a ton of ground and help get your character project up and running quickly!
- Download the character template here: https://cdn.mcleodgaming.com/fraytools/downloads/17745ac3/fraymakers-character-template-0.1.0.zip
- To get started, we recommend checking out our new Deep Dive Guide: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1o6CE04FRaqQyksD2uX7zxOQXYiZ_M2YCwtqK0mMoARY/edit?usp=sharing
General
Gameplay
- You can now buffer get up actions out of ground bounce.
- CPUs should no longer get stuck in a recovery loop.
Menus
- Character Select Screen
- Profiles now filter based on your controller’s port device type.
- Start Screen
- “Custom content loaded” message will no longer pop up each time you open the game.
Engine
- Game object acceleration logic has been refactored. All game objects now share base acceleration stats, with characters having additional stats dedicated to configuring walk and run speed acceleration. Previously run speed acceleration (which only ever occurs out of run turns since dasing exceeds the max run speed) had acted as a speed multiplier. Run speed acceleration is now additive instead, which is more representative of natural physics/kinematics. Additionally all game objects can now also override their base acceleration / speed caps on a per-animation basis (see Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.1.2 notes for more technical details).
Online
General
- Frame Lengthening
- Frame-lengthening logic now leverages the live ping for its determination of how in sync clients are to one another. If it is detected that the amount of inputs received from opponents is behind what would be expected given the current ping, then frame-lengthening will kick-in on the client until the inputs are caught up within an acceptable range. A brief cooldown is then introduced after frame-lengthening ends to reduce the chance of over-correcting.
- Rollback Stress Test
- Now advises turning lights and shadows off in settings when below a certain FPS threshold.
Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
- Neutral Special
- Startup reduced by 3 frames.
- Downward beam now hits at an upward angle.
- Absorbable set to true.
- Side Special
- Stats adjusted (base knockback 80 → 65, knockback growth 25 → 75).
- Down Special
- Startup reduced by 2 frames (6 → 4).
- Now has IASA after frame 8 of the endlag (previously had no IASA over the 16 frame endlag).
- Minimum time in paddle form reduced (30 frames → 17 frames).
- Up Special
- Fire speed increased (20 → 20.5)
- Jab 1
- Adjusted stats to connect into jab 2 more consistently.
- Jab 2 can now start on frame 8 at the soonest, up from frame 6.
- Endlag reduced by 2 normal frames and 1 IASA frame.
- Jab 2
- Adjusted stats to connect into jab 3 more consistently.
- Jab 3 can now start on frame 7 at the soonest, up from frame 6.
- Endlag reduced by 3 frames.
- Forward Tilt
- Startup reduced (6 → 5).
- Active frames increased (2 → 3).
- Angle adjusted (40 → 35).
- Down Tilt
- Added 2 frames of IASA to the end of the animation.
- Forward Strong
- Forward momentum applies 2 frames later.
- First frame of hitbox now stretches a bit further back to cover the motion.
- Up Strong
- Added sourspot from frame 3 of hitbox onward.
- Sweetspot hitbox stats adjusted (base knockback 70 → 75, knockback growth 70 → 75).
- Down Strong
- Added sourspot to non-body hits.
- Strong hitbox is now centered on the body.
- Forward Air
- Stats adjusted (base knockback 50 → 40, knockback growth 50 → 60).
- Up Air
- Tightened hitboxes.
- Startup increased (3 → 4).
- Early hit stats adjusted (angle 70 → 45, base knockback 75 → 45, knockback growth 50 → 60).
- Late hit now kicks in two frames earlier on on the further back hitbox - the higher-priority forward hitbox retains the early hit for those two frames.
- Back Air
- Hitbox stays out for 3 more frames.
- Added sourspot starting on the third active frame.
- Up Throw
- Stats adjusted (base knockback 65 → 60, knockback growth 55 → 65).
Octodad
- Weight adjusted (85 → 95).
- Aerial ECB head position raised.
- Neutral Special
- hitstopNudgeMultiplier set to 0.5 for multihit portion.
- Hitbox on final hit adjusted to be a bit more accurate.
- Added custom ECB.
- Side Special
- Heavy armor now starts on frame 5 instead of frame 1.
- Armor strength reduced (50 → 12).
- Fixed bug where using the side special right as you slide off of a structure didn’t properly transition to the aerial version of the attack.
- Up Special
- Increased size of ledge grab boxes on extend.
- Adjusted structure grab box positioning.
- No longer sends to special fall.
- Knockback growth increased (10 → 30).
- Fixed double-playing sound effect.
- Down Special
- Increased size of ledge grab boxes on extend.
- Adjusted structure grab box positioning.
- No longer sends to special fall.
- Restatted multihit so the opponent doesn’t fall out of the grab (does the same amount of damage).
- Final hit stats adjusted (knockback growth 45 → 55, base knockback 70 → 60, angle 70 → 80).
- 4 frames of endlag after final hit turned into IASA.
- Fixed bug which prevented Octodad from grabbing walls on the right side of terrain.
- Forward Tilt
- Weak hit stats adjusted (damage 5 → 7, knockback growth 40 → 50, base knockback 50 → 60).
- Strong hit base knockback reduced (80 → 70).
- Up Tilt
- Endlag increased by 2 frames (18 → 20).
- Second hitbox tightened.
- Down Tilt
- Startup increased by 1 frame (8 → 9).
- Endlag increased by 1 frame (10 → 11).
- Hitboxes tightened.
- Forward Strong
- Startup reduced by 2 frames (17 → 15).
- Endlag reduced by 5 frames (49 → 44).
- Weak hit stats adjusted (base knockback 60 → 55, angle 40 → 45).
- Strong hit stats adjusted (damage 14 → 13, base knockback 65 → 55, knockback growth 90 → 85, angle 40 → 45).
- Up Strong
- Strong hit stats adjusted (knockback growth 90 → 85, base knockback 65 → 60).
- Weak hit stats adjusted (damage 8 → 9, base knockback 50 → 60).
- Down Strong
- Strong hit stats adjusted (damage 14 → 13, base knockback 60 → 50).
- Weak hit base knockback increased (55 → 60).
- Neutral Air
- Tightened hitboxes, especially tippers.
- Strong hit knockback growth reduced (75 → 70).
- Forward Air
- IASA kicks in 3 frames later.
- Auto cancel kicks in 4 frames later.
- Tightened hitboxes.
- Up Air
- Adjusted hitboxes - sour hitbox now stretches further into tipper hitbox, meaning that landing the tipper cleanly will be a bit less forgiving.
- Strong hit stats adjusted (knockback growth 80 → 75, base knockback 65 → 55).
- Forward Throw
- Stats adjusted (damage 5 → 8, angle 45 → 35, base knockback 70 → 50, knockback growth 50 → 60).
- Down Throw
- Stats adjusted (damage 5 → 8, base knockback 65 → 50).
- Back Throw
- Stats adjusted (damage 5 → 7, base knockback 80 → 65, knockback growth 25 → 45, angle 110 → 120).
- Added hitstop and self hitstop offset of 3.
- Dash Attack
- Startup increased by 1 frame (10 → 11).
- Ledge Attack
- Restatted with a tipper and a weak hitbox.
- Crash Attack
- Restatted with no tipper hitbox.
Orcane
- Fixed bug that caused aerials to go into land_light rather than the aerial's corresponding landing lag animation.
- Aerial ECB head position raised.
- Neutral Special
- Absorbable set to true.
- Side Special
- Normal version stats adjusted (knockback growth 70 → 75, angle 45 → 40).
- Puddle boosted version stats adjusted (base knockback 60 → 55, knockback growth 95 → 85, angle 45 → 40).
- Up Special
- Strong hit knockback growth reduced (95 → 85).
- Weak hit base knockback increased (55 → 65).
- Jab 1
- Adjusted stats to connect into jab 2 more consistently.
- Jab 2
- Adjusted stats to connect into jab 3 more consistently.
- Forward Tilt
- Stats adjusted (base knockback 55 → 50, knockback growth 80 → 70).
- Up Tilt
- Weak hit damage increased (3 → 4).
- Turned on reversibleAngle.
- Forward Strong
- Normal and puddle boosted versions’ base knockback increased (60 → 65).
- Up Strong
- Normal version stats adjusted (damage 16 → 10, base knockback 20 → 65, knockback growth 100 → 95).
- Puddle boosted version stats adjusted (damage 19 → 14, base knockback 20 → 60, knockback growth 100 → 90).
- Down Strong
- Normal version stats adjusted (damage 14 → 9, base knockback 45 → 70).
- Puddle boosted version stats adjusted (damage 17 → 12, base knockback 45 → 70, knockback growth 20 → 90).
- Forward Aerial
- Animation stats (gravity multiplier, influence multiplier, etc.) now apply when the bubbles start to come out rather than at the start of the animation.
- Passive pushback per frame increased (0.3 → 0.5).
- Bubbles
- Neutral Aerial
- Orcane can no longer bypass airdash whiff landing lag with an airdash nair.
- Up Aerial
- Strong hit knockback growth reduced (75 → 70).
- Spike hit stats adjusted (base knockback 50 → 45, knockback growth 55 → 50).
- Animation slightly retimed.
- Down Throw
- Endlag increased by 3 frames (12 → 15).
- Stats adjusted (base knockback 75 → 60, knockback growth 35 → 70).
- Crash Attack
- Whoosh sound effects added.
Welltaro
- Airdash
- Speed applied for two additional frames.
- Double Jump
- Absorbable set to true.
- Neutral Special
- Heart Balloon can now be hit to destroy the projectile.
- Hitbox is now smaller.
- Side Special
- Normal final hit damage increased (6 → 8).
- Empty ammo final hit stats adjusted (damage 17 → 14, knockback growth 90 → 85).
- Down Special
- Absorbable set to true.
- Jab 1
- Adjusted stats to connect into jab 2 more consistently.
- Jab 2 can now start on frame 8 at the soonest, up from frame 7.
- Endlag reduced by 2 normal frames and 1 IASA frame.
- Jab 2
- Adjusted stats to connect into jab 3 more consistently.
- Jab 3 can now start on frame 8 at the soonest, up from frame 7.
- Endlag reduced by 3 frames.
- Jab 3
- Adjusted multihit stats to make the attack hit more consistently, especially in the air.
- Up Tilt
- IASA increased from 3 frames to 5.
- Base knockback reduced (60 → 50).
- Down Tilt
- Tightened hitboxes.
- Third active frame removed (now 2 active frames total).
- Knockback growth increased (65 → 75).
- Forward Strong
- First hit can no longer be hitstop nudged.
- Second hit hitbox size reduced (doesn’t reach as far backward)
- Up Strong
- Damage reduced (16 → 14).
- Added weak hit starting on the fourth active frame.
- Down Strong
- Damage reduced (14 → 13).
- Startup frames increased (4 → 5).
- Redrew hitboxes to be more localized on the explosions and bullets (less coverage on his body).
- Added sourspot starting on the 6th active frame.
- Neutral Air
- Autocancels 2 frames later.
- Endlag increased by 1 frame (7 → 8).
- Startup increased by 2 frames (4 → 6).
- First hit damage reduced (3 → 2).
- Second hit damage increased (5 → 6).
- Angle adjusted (40 → 35).
- Hitboxes last two fewer frames (2 frames near the end are no longer active).
- Forward Air
- Now only spikes starting on frame where his boot is directly in front of him.
- Down Air
- Ammo used increased (2 → 3).
- Stats adjusted (base knockback 70 -> 45, knockback growth 35 → 65).
- Startup increased by 1 frame (14 → 15).
- ECB’s foot position slightly raised.
- Absorbable set to true.
- Up Air
- Added weak hitbox. For the first 4 active frames, the foot hitbox is the strong hit and the leg hitbox is the weak hit. Active frames 5 - 8 are all weak hit.
- Down Throw
- Stats adjusted (angle 130 → 145, knockback growth 40 → 60, hitstop 7 → 4).
- Dash Attack
- Stats adjusted (damage 5 → 8, base knockback 60 → 50, knockback growth 50 → 55).
Assists
Octodad
- Can no longer hit the assist.
Stages
Stratostar
- Terrain is now slightly thicker.
Fraymakers Content Exporter Plugin (v0.1.2)
General
- Version bump to account for the new acceleration stat changes. Fraymakers will attempt to automatically retrofit content exported from older versions, but it is expected that content exported moving forward will have their deprecated stats updated.
Fraymakers Api Types Plugin (v0.1.2)
General
- New HitboxStats field: disabled
- New GameObjectStats fields: groundSpeedAcceleration
- Removed GameObjectStats fields: walkSpeedAcceleration (CharacterStats only)
- New CharacterStats fields: runSpeedInitial, shieldCrossupThreshold
- "exports" object moved up to ApiObject level
- Marked Entity's hitTestEntity() options param as optional
- New Character methods: attemptGrab()
- New CharacterAiScript class
- Fix incorrect docstrings for matchRules field and constructor in MatchSettingsConfig class
- New MatchSettingsConfig field: metadata
- Improved docstring for bodyStatusStrength AnimationStats field
- New CharacterAnimationStats: allowMovement
- New AnimationStats: groundSpeedAcceleration, aerialSpeedAcceleration, groundSpeedCap, and aerialSpeedCap
- Updated docstrings for the baseScaleX and baseScaleY GameObjectStats
- New AiGraphNode class
- New Engine methods: framesToTimeString() and framesToTimeStringShort()
- New DisplayObject method: isDisposed()
- New EntityType constant AI_GRAPH_NODE
- Updated docstrings for SpeicalAngle AUTOLINK_STRONGER and AUTOLINK_STRONGEST
- New LobbyEvents: MATCHMAKING_SEARCH_EXPAND, PING_PEER_ALL, SLOW_PEER
- Added CharacterAnimationStats class (note: the "influenceMultiplier" stat was replaced with "allowMovement")
- Added new Score fields: falls, selfDestructs, timeDefeated, kos
Changed files in this update