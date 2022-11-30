 Skip to content

Outer Space: War Gears update for 30 November 2022

New ship model & various fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New default gunship model!
  • Balanced Gatling Gun sound.
  • Increased accuracy of railgun when using plasma projectiles.
  • Improve legibility of various bars in HUD.
  • Improve description of items.
  • Various bug fixes.
  • Various changes to materials.

