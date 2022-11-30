- New default gunship model!
- Balanced Gatling Gun sound.
- Increased accuracy of railgun when using plasma projectiles.
- Improve legibility of various bars in HUD.
- Improve description of items.
- Various bug fixes.
- Various changes to materials.
Outer Space: War Gears update for 30 November 2022
New ship model & various fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
