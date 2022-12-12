Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition: Ver 1.28.8 Patch Notes

■ Bug fixes
・Fixed issues with keyboard/mouse operation.
Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition update for 12 December 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
