Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition update for 12 December 2022

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition: Ver 1.28.8 Patch Notes

Build 10049618

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ Bug fixes
・Fixed issues with keyboard/mouse operation.

