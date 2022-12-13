Redout 1.7.2 Patch Notes

The "VR IS BACK!" Update
General
- Added launch option to run the game with either DirectX11 or DirectX12. We aren’t great at math, but assumed 12 was better than 11.
- Fixed frame rate dependency during wall grinding. You can now consistently grate your face there.
- Reduced frame rate dependency on wall bouncing.
- Frame rate limit is now correctly applied on game start.
- Adjusted field of view on third person camera modes to match its original value.
- Ghost barriers are no joke! We made sure one of them on Floating Falls was alive and kicking.
- Fixed issues with DLCs being sometimes not recognized.
- Crashing ship on a boss portal frame no longer teleports the ship ahead on the track.
- Added more friends to the credits.
Multiplayer
- Fixed multiplayer crash for clients when a host quits from the race while clients are viewing their race time.
- Players no longer get dragged into post-race track cameras right after the host has finished the race.
- Fixed an issue with hosts not being able to change gamemode after failing to join a lobby via matchmaking.
Leaderboards
- Cleaned up leaderboards from nasty cheaters.
UI
- Restart option in the pause menu is no longer enlarged after the first restart. We swear we didn’t click any suspicious ads!
- After a restart, the selected row in options in the pause menu wasn’t properly highlighted. Painted it yellow. Yellow is nice.
- Fullscreen mode couldn’t have been applied from options in the pause menu. Now it can.
Visuals
- Fixed portal particles being weirdly truncated.
- Silosed silos on Cairo - Calima. Now it’s siloser. Silos are nice.
- Reduced opaqueness of some track pieces on Europa. Transparency is less nice.
- Removed strange orange light flickering on the ship on almost every part of Neptune tracks. Orange is really not nice.
- Turned the lights on on P-AR219. Party time’s over!
- Lightened up pitch-black underground areas in Rotorua. Or, you now have night vision. We don’t know exactly.
- On some parts of the outside sections of Rotorua, sunlight was very dim. Removed local solar eclipse. Enjoy sunbathing, don’t forget the sunscreen.
VR
- Enabled again!
- Ported VR accessibility for Oculus Rift to the newest version.
- Fixed a glitched background that was occasionally displayed during loading screens.
- Fixed an issue that caused the host to be unable to move during online multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the lobby menu to disappear after an online race.
Known Issues
- Credits scroll down in non-constant speed.
- When playing on VR, UI elements related to opponents can be displayed twice on screen
