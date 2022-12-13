 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redout: Enhanced Edition update for 13 December 2022

Redout 1.7.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10049559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The "VR IS BACK!" Update

General

  • Added launch option to run the game with either DirectX11 or DirectX12. We aren’t great at math, but assumed 12 was better than 11.
  • Fixed frame rate dependency during wall grinding. You can now consistently grate your face there.
  • Reduced frame rate dependency on wall bouncing.
  • Frame rate limit is now correctly applied on game start.
  • Adjusted field of view on third person camera modes to match its original value.
  • Ghost barriers are no joke! We made sure one of them on Floating Falls was alive and kicking.
  • Fixed issues with DLCs being sometimes not recognized.
  • Crashing ship on a boss portal frame no longer teleports the ship ahead on the track.
  • Added more friends to the credits.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed multiplayer crash for clients when a host quits from the race while clients are viewing their race time.
  • Players no longer get dragged into post-race track cameras right after the host has finished the race.
  • Fixed an issue with hosts not being able to change gamemode after failing to join a lobby via matchmaking.

Leaderboards

  • Cleaned up leaderboards from nasty cheaters.

UI

  • Restart option in the pause menu is no longer enlarged after the first restart. We swear we didn’t click any suspicious ads!
  • After a restart, the selected row in options in the pause menu wasn’t properly highlighted. Painted it yellow. Yellow is nice.
  • Fullscreen mode couldn’t have been applied from options in the pause menu. Now it can.

Visuals

  • Fixed portal particles being weirdly truncated.
  • Silosed silos on Cairo - Calima. Now it’s siloser. Silos are nice.
  • Reduced opaqueness of some track pieces on Europa. Transparency is less nice.
  • Removed strange orange light flickering on the ship on almost every part of Neptune tracks. Orange is really not nice.
  • Turned the lights on on P-AR219. Party time’s over!
  • Lightened up pitch-black underground areas in Rotorua. Or, you now have night vision. We don’t know exactly.
  • On some parts of the outside sections of Rotorua, sunlight was very dim. Removed local solar eclipse. Enjoy sunbathing, don’t forget the sunscreen.

VR

  • Enabled again!
  • Ported VR accessibility for Oculus Rift to the newest version.
  • Fixed a glitched background that was occasionally displayed during loading screens.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the host to be unable to move during online multiplayer.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing the lobby menu to disappear after an online race.

Known Issues

  • Credits scroll down in non-constant speed.
  • When playing on VR, UI elements related to opponents can be displayed twice on screen

Changed files in this update

Redout Content Depot 517711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link