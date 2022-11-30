Nov 30th update

The main branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- New story and tutorial events
- Centralization allows building farms on marsh, no longer gives +10 civics. Farms on marsh produce +2 Wood/Turn (in addition to food)
- Added options to change team color intensity and to reduce framerate when application is not in focus
- Competitive mode now disables off-map tribal raids and prevents cognomens with negative legitimacy
- Many AI improvements
- Many bug fixes and UI improvements
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/main_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Release%20Update%2011-30-22
Changed files in this update