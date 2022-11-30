Update 1.37: Graphics enhanced, Old fortress, First-person improvements

Dear operators,
1.37 is online! This major update improves graphic rendering with new global illumination and new lighting rendering.
A new map "Old fortress" is available! Medium-sized, this map contains a fishing village and an old fortress on a remote island.
New assets for map editor like aircraft carrier are available!
Moreover, many improvements were made about first-person rendering.
Finally, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
MAP EDITOR:
**- Add: New template - Old island
- Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Vehicles - 56 assets
- Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Object - 32 assets
- Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Rocks - 4 assets
- Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Big - 5 assets
- Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Floor - 9 assets
- Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Wall - 8 assets
- Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Roof - 5 assets
- Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Stair - 3 assets
- Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Object - 15 assets
- Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Decoration - 24 assets**
- Improve: Thumbnail rendering of assets
GAME:
- Add: New map - Old fortress
- Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Old fortress"
- Add: New award - Collect "Stick action spéciale" in Old fortress
**- Add: Player use leaning slightly automatically if weapon blocked
- Add: Gameplay option - Leaning slightly
- Improve: Global illumation rendering
- Improve: Shadows rendering
- Improve: Daytime rendering for each map
- Improve: Night rendering for each map**
- Improve: Rendering for each hair and beard
**- Improve: Global rendering of first-person camera behavior against obstacles
- Improve: Global rendering of ADS camera behavior
- Improve: Global rendering of climbing in first-person view
- Improve: Weapon holding of aiming in first person view
- Improve: First-person camera rendering when player does high or low climbing
- Improve: First-person camera rendering when player slide**
- Improve: Player can interact even if he aims
- Improve: SFX rendering of climbing
- Improve: Increase falling capabilities of player
- Improve: Shadows rendering of grass in "The compound"
- Improve: Shadows rendering of rocks and cliffs in "Lost Island"
- Improve: Shadows rendering of rocks in "Al-Jan province"
- Improve: Shadows rendering of grass in "Brattvog village"
- Improve: Shadows rendering of grass in "Enila island"
- Improve: Camera shaking when player shoots grenade-launcher
- Fix: Pass through smoke broke TP camera view
- Fix: First-person camera could pass through walls lying down
- Fix: First-person camera shaking of ADS smoothing enabled when player walks on some geometrics
- Fix: Weapon location in first-person view when player enabled/disabled aiming too quickly
- Fix: First-person camera shaking when weapon blocked
- Fix: First-person camera shaking when shoot with a shotgun
- Fix: Multiple errors of first person camera from going through walls
- Fix: Camera location in third person view when player aim upwards
- Fix: Laser point might not aligned correctly with laser beam
- Fix: Landing gears of the Eurofighter Typhoon are open
- Fix: Hand left location after have does climb
- Fix: Operator doesn't gun holster its gun when climb
- Fix: Multiple missing translations
- Fix: Interface SFX could be triggered even if battle plan disabled
- Fix: Interaction order might not be visible correctly in battle plan
- Fix: Player could move character if main menu enabled
