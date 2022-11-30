 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 30 November 2022

Update 1.37: Graphics enhanced, Old fortress, First-person improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10048866

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.37 is online! This major update improves graphic rendering with new global illumination and new lighting rendering.





A new map "Old fortress" is available! Medium-sized, this map contains a fishing village and an old fortress on a remote island.



New assets for map editor like aircraft carrier are available!

Moreover, many improvements were made about first-person rendering.

Finally, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]
MAP EDITOR:
**- Add: New template - Old island

  • Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Vehicles - 56 assets
  • Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Object - 32 assets
  • Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Rocks - 4 assets
  • Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Big - 5 assets
  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Floor - 9 assets
  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Wall - 8 assets
  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Roof - 5 assets
  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Stair - 3 assets
  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Object - 15 assets
  • Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Decoration - 24 assets**
  • Improve: Thumbnail rendering of assets

GAME:
- Add: New map - Old fortress

  • Add: New award - Finish a mission on "Old fortress"
  • Add: New award - Collect "Stick action spéciale" in Old fortress
    **- Add: Player use leaning slightly automatically if weapon blocked
  • Add: Gameplay option - Leaning slightly
  • Improve: Global illumation rendering
  • Improve: Shadows rendering
  • Improve: Daytime rendering for each map
  • Improve: Night rendering for each map**
  • Improve: Rendering for each hair and beard
    **- Improve: Global rendering of first-person camera behavior against obstacles
  • Improve: Global rendering of ADS camera behavior
  • Improve: Global rendering of climbing in first-person view
  • Improve: Weapon holding of aiming in first person view
  • Improve: First-person camera rendering when player does high or low climbing
  • Improve: First-person camera rendering when player slide**
  • Improve: Player can interact even if he aims
  • Improve: SFX rendering of climbing
  • Improve: Increase falling capabilities of player
  • Improve: Shadows rendering of grass in "The compound"
  • Improve: Shadows rendering of rocks and cliffs in "Lost Island"
  • Improve: Shadows rendering of rocks in "Al-Jan province"
  • Improve: Shadows rendering of grass in "Brattvog village"
  • Improve: Shadows rendering of grass in "Enila island"
  • Improve: Camera shaking when player shoots grenade-launcher
  • Fix: Pass through smoke broke TP camera view
  • Fix: First-person camera could pass through walls lying down
  • Fix: First-person camera shaking of ADS smoothing enabled when player walks on some geometrics
  • Fix: Weapon location in first-person view when player enabled/disabled aiming too quickly
  • Fix: First-person camera shaking when weapon blocked
  • Fix: First-person camera shaking when shoot with a shotgun
  • Fix: Multiple errors of first person camera from going through walls
  • Fix: Camera location in third person view when player aim upwards
  • Fix: Laser point might not aligned correctly with laser beam
  • Fix: Landing gears of the Eurofighter Typhoon are open
  • Fix: Hand left location after have does climb
  • Fix: Operator doesn't gun holster its gun when climb
  • Fix: Multiple missing translations
  • Fix: Interface SFX could be triggered even if battle plan disabled
  • Fix: Interaction order might not be visible correctly in battle plan
  • Fix: Player could move character if main menu enabled

