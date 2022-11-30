Update 1.37: Graphics enhanced, Old fortress, First-person improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10048866 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Dear operators,

1.37 is online! This major update improves graphic rendering with new global illumination and new lighting rendering.











A new map "Old fortress" is available! Medium-sized, this map contains a fishing village and an old fortress on a remote island.







New assets for map editor like aircraft carrier are available!

Moreover, many improvements were made about first-person rendering.

Finally, many improvements and fixes have been made. Don't hesitate to report bugs and feedback.

Best regards,

Helios

[CHANGELOG]

MAP EDITOR:

**- Add: New template - Old island

Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Vehicles - 56 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Exterior - Object - 32 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Landscape - Rocks - 4 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Foliage - Big - 5 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Floor - 9 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Wall - 8 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Roof - 5 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Stair - 3 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Object - 15 assets

Add: Basic mesh - Interior - Decoration - 24 assets**

Improve: Thumbnail rendering of assets

GAME:

- Add: New map - Old fortress