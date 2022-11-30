Folklore Hunter - 0.8.2

Changelog
Bloodfang Forest
- Fixed Bloodfang Crypt door multiplayer issues
- Strigoi can now enter the small-graveyard church
- Fixed bug causing Snow-cave Strigoi to be blind, deaf and mute
- Strigoi now stop attack animation when fleeing
- Fixed multiplayer issues for Bloodfang Crypt ritual door lock symbols
- Bloodfang totems now rotate properly in multiplayer
- Fixed Bloodfang distant scream ambient sound
- Purification salt pick-up message adjusted
Night of The Wendigo
- Shrunk the NOTW cave system
- Fixed various Wendigo navigation bugs
- Wendigo will now always prioritise attacking the player
- Wendigo flee AI improved
- Wendigo now heads back inside the cave during the day when lured out
- Notebook can now only give 10 torn pages
Other changes
- Fixed bug causing the timer to never end
- Added Liquid Donkey Games company logo to the game start-up
- All totems given a subtle visual effect
- Fixed bug causing settings to not save
- Removed auto-save option from settings, now always auto-save
Changed files in this update