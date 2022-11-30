 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Folklore Hunter update for 30 November 2022

Folklore Hunter - 0.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10048859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Bloodfang Forest
  • Fixed Bloodfang Crypt door multiplayer issues
  • Strigoi can now enter the small-graveyard church
  • Fixed bug causing Snow-cave Strigoi to be blind, deaf and mute
  • Strigoi now stop attack animation when fleeing
  • Fixed multiplayer issues for Bloodfang Crypt ritual door lock symbols
  • Bloodfang totems now rotate properly in multiplayer
  • Fixed Bloodfang distant scream ambient sound
  • Purification salt pick-up message adjusted
Night of The Wendigo
  • Shrunk the NOTW cave system
  • Fixed various Wendigo navigation bugs
  • Wendigo will now always prioritise attacking the player
  • Wendigo flee AI improved
  • Wendigo now heads back inside the cave during the day when lured out
  • Notebook can now only give 10 torn pages
Other changes
  • Fixed bug causing the timer to never end
  • Added Liquid Donkey Games company logo to the game start-up
  • All totems given a subtle visual effect
  • Fixed bug causing settings to not save
  • Removed auto-save option from settings, now always auto-save

Changed files in this update

Low Poly RPG Content Depot 696221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link