Another Farm Roguelike update for 30 November 2022

Full release - Big update

30 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Things:

  • When the number of animals exceeds the maximum amount, the animals will die
  • Black Market - Place where you can buy upgrades
  • More Quests
  • Now you can set several hotkeys
  • New items
  • New character classes
  • New buildings
  • New day modifiers
  • New week modifiers
  • New upgrades
  • Now you can expand backpack

Changes:

  • Rat cage is more accessible
  • Fish cage is more accessible
  • Dog character classes changes
  • Some item sprites has been changed
  • Now it shows on the finals screen wheter you won or lost
  • Initial backpack size set to 24 from 32
  • Upgrade roll count set to 2 from 1
  • Seed machine gives 8 seeds

Bugs & Other:

  • A lot of Items and buildings prices has been changed
  • Consumable items are playable now
  • Ore price in the shop has been fixed
  • The tool stays in its square after being upgraded
  • Sell button has been mobed to the other side
  • Bug with "Carefull Miner" fixed
  • You can't ineract with min and sprinkler while eq is open
  • Missing items in price list - fixed
  • Some tools using too much energy - fixed
  • Plenty bugs with shop - fixed
  • Exiting while selecting an upgrade no longer causes the upgrade to be gone when returning
  • Bad water sprites - fixed
  • Big optimization

Note, the save file from previous versions will be deleted

