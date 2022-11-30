Full release - Big update

New Things:
- When the number of animals exceeds the maximum amount, the animals will die
- Black Market - Place where you can buy upgrades
- More Quests
- Now you can set several hotkeys
- New items
- New character classes
- New buildings
- New day modifiers
- New week modifiers
- New upgrades
- Now you can expand backpack
Changes:
- Rat cage is more accessible
- Fish cage is more accessible
- Dog character classes changes
- Some item sprites has been changed
- Now it shows on the finals screen wheter you won or lost
- Initial backpack size set to 24 from 32
- Upgrade roll count set to 2 from 1
- Seed machine gives 8 seeds
Bugs & Other:
- A lot of Items and buildings prices has been changed
- Consumable items are playable now
- Ore price in the shop has been fixed
- The tool stays in its square after being upgraded
- Sell button has been mobed to the other side
- Bug with "Carefull Miner" fixed
- You can't ineract with min and sprinkler while eq is open
- Missing items in price list - fixed
- Some tools using too much energy - fixed
- Plenty bugs with shop - fixed
- Exiting while selecting an upgrade no longer causes the upgrade to be gone when returning
- Bad water sprites - fixed
- Big optimization
Note, the save file from previous versions will be deleted
