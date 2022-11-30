This update has changed the way treestands work and the treestand inventory in the store. Also two new calls have been added to the store! A few other small changes were also added in the trophy room.
DeerHunterFan.com TV - The Season update for 30 November 2022
Major Treestand and Gear Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update