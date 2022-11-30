 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DeerHunterFan.com TV - The Season update for 30 November 2022

Major Treestand and Gear Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10048490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update has changed the way treestands work and the treestand inventory in the store. Also two new calls have been added to the store! A few other small changes were also added in the trophy room.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link