Incoming: Encyclopedia

Hey everyone!

We always wanted to include even more real world information about gibbons, their habitat and how they are endangered.

So with this update we are doing exactly that. We've added an encyclopedia with unlockable entries which will give you more context and background information about the game's protagonists and their environment.



You can collect pickups in Liberation mode to unlock and read them in a nice little in-game gallery.

News on Steam Deck Compatibility:

We have also been working on making Gibbon: Beyond the Trees fully Steam Deck compatible. It is not yet officially verified but you can already play it very nicely on the system with this update.

There is also some additional content and some more improvements coming alongside this update. See all of them in detail down below.

Steam Developer Site:

Broken Rules does now have a developer site here on Steam where you can follow us and get all the updates on our studio and games.

Go and check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/brokenrules

Keep swinging 🐒, and reading 📔,

Broken Rules

Here's a full list of changes for version 1.7.1: