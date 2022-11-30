 Skip to content

Blocks Tracks Trains update for 30 November 2022

Update notes 2022-11-30 Version 1.4.2

2022-11-30 Version 1.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some user settings not being saved (scroll speed, zoom speed)
  • Added missing instruction text
  • Left-Clicking on track lines now requires holding down Ctrl Button to prevent accidential splitting
  • Maps can be deleted

