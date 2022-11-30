- Fixed some user settings not being saved (scroll speed, zoom speed)
- Added missing instruction text
- Left-Clicking on track lines now requires holding down Ctrl Button to prevent accidential splitting
- Maps can be deleted
Blocks Tracks Trains update for 30 November 2022
Update notes 2022-11-30 Version 1.4.2
