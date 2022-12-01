- update game title logo
- allow canceling fastfall skill earlier after landing
- add visual effects for gambling event win/loss result
- update visual effects for spikes ranged weapon
- add particle/hit effects for grapple hook
- add additional particle effects for hitting gold chunks
- update bouncing ball event to bounce exactly off top of screen
- when rebinding keys hide controls not used for that input type
Defect Process update for 1 December 2022
v1.0.0 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
