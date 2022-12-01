 Skip to content

Defect Process update for 1 December 2022

v1.0.0 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

  • update game title logo
  • allow canceling fastfall skill earlier after landing
  • add visual effects for gambling event win/loss result
  • update visual effects for spikes ranged weapon
  • add particle/hit effects for grapple hook
  • add additional particle effects for hitting gold chunks
  • update bouncing ball event to bounce exactly off top of screen
  • when rebinding keys hide controls not used for that input type

