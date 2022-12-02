 Skip to content

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 2 December 2022

Jingle bells and joyous yells with new HOLIDAY THEMED TERRAIN

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Festive KEKOA’S ADVENTURE in a winter wonderland
  • Exclusive Holiday DECORS for a touch of magic
  • Holidays in your heart and gifts around your tree with SANTA GIFTS.
  • Brand new SKINS for your restaurant – switch it up as per your style

Changed files in this update

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game Content Depot 1612811
  • Loading history…
