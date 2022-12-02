- Festive KEKOA’S ADVENTURE in a winter wonderland
- Exclusive Holiday DECORS for a touch of magic
- Holidays in your heart and gifts around your tree with SANTA GIFTS.
- Brand new SKINS for your restaurant – switch it up as per your style
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 2 December 2022
Jingle bells and joyous yells with new HOLIDAY THEMED TERRAIN
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game Content Depot 1612811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update