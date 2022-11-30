 Skip to content

HighFleet update for 30 November 2022

Version 1.163 (Hotfix)

Build 10047296

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed camera shift during air raids.
  2. Fixed AI logic when launching AA missiles.
  3. Fixed range rendering on the map for very slow squadrons.
  4. Fixed projectile piercing of blocks (only empty blocks will be pierced).
  5. Fixed ship repair bugs.

