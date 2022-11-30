- Fixed camera shift during air raids.
- Fixed AI logic when launching AA missiles.
- Fixed range rendering on the map for very slow squadrons.
- Fixed projectile piercing of blocks (only empty blocks will be pierced).
- Fixed ship repair bugs.
HighFleet update for 30 November 2022
Version 1.163 (Hotfix)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Content Depot 1434951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update