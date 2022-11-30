UPDATE 30.11.2022

New Features
- Danji's holiday tombola is starting again with lots of holiday and not-so-holiday themed goodies to collect!
Changes
- Tweaked materials of crocodiles, centaurs and dwelfs to make them less glossy
- Tweaked some ground and object textures on Jerro Highlands
- Added a small bridge to a stream crossing on Jurdana
- Werewolf now drops gothic shields
- Skorpion king now drops shields of darkness
- Added scorpion king to the dangerous creatures guild mission
Balance updates
- Increased duration and cooldown of the sword prowess skill
- Monsters will now (stupidly) attempt to intercept you when chasing instead of just following you
- Monsters can now adapt and resist future knockback after being knocked back
- Slight increase in monster movement speed in Frozen Land
- Removed higher level shields from the shield shop
- Bosses will now be immune to poison for a while after being poisoned
- Shields movement speed debuff now increases with their level and decreases on higher upgrade levels
- Weapon defense is now twice as effective against magical damage (changed from 1/6th to 1/3rd)
- Reworked scaling of all equipment and monsters to make using the same low level items for high level content less attractive, this has the effect that lower level items have lower stats, but the stats of lower level mobs have been decreased as well
- Increased monster damage by 40%
- Increased hp of monsters in the desert by 50%, deadland by 30% and frozen land by 15%
- Increased the damage of monsters (in addition to the general 40%) in the desert by 20%, frozen land by 38% for lower level monsters and 25% for higher level monsters
- Reduced max hp bonuses on bluesteel and red satinwood bracelets as well as medallion of nagaris
- Increased max hp enchantment from 50, 100, 150, 200 and 300 to 200, 350, 500, 750 and 1000 respectively
- Tweaked hp regeneration of some bosses to be in quicker intervals, but lower amounts
- Buffed weapon defense enchantments from 1%, 2%, 4%, 7% and 12% to 2%, 4%, 6%, 10% and 15% respectively
- Reset everyones status points
Bugfixes
- Fixed some bad tree colliders on Deadland
- Fixed guild mission complete/failed status not getting translated
- Fixed pet following player even while invisible
- Fixed an unwalkable bridge on Jurdana
- Fixed the two doorways near Kadir being hard to walk through in the desert
- Fixed visual effects (like poison particles) not correctly attaching to monsters
- Fixed dead trees in the desert being very wobbly
- Fixed a rare edge case that could lead to items disappearing after dropping them and picking them up instantly
