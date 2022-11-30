Added map events, equipment events, and incidents
Adjust skill balance
Fixed some bugs
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. update for 30 November 2022
Ver0.82
Patchnotes via Steam Community
東方翠神廻廊 〜 Faith in the Goddess of Suwa. Windows Depot 1010851
