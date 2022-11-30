Developer Log #3

What's New:
-
New elite combats and corresponding achievements: Goblin Squad (Chapter I); Lizard Tyrant (Chapter II); Mental Terminator (Chapter III)
-
New enemy: Ice Buffalo (Chapter III)
- New weather: hail on plateaus (Chapter III)
- New feature in combat scene: Fire Pan (Chapter II)
- New events
- New preset combat scenes
- Changes of boss scenes: bear, tree spirit, shaman
- When a profile already exists, the tutorial will be skipped when starting a new game with a new profile slot.
- Keyboard shortcuts support
Changes to Content:
- Improved the effect of some UI prompts.
- Adjusted some elite combat values.
- Optimize the initial node algorithm in Chapter 1 to reduce the situation that you can only upgrade cards or go shopping from the start.
- Precision Compass : number of displayed unexplored nodes changed to 6.
Fixes
- Fixed : After the player quits during an event and restarts the game, encounter the same event in other node.
- Fixed : The effect of cards marked by Slime Adhesive disappears after restarting game or resetting the battle.
- Fixed the issue where the initial position was set during tutorial due to the click event of a parent layer being triggered by mistake.
- Fixed some translation issues.（(Special thanks to Zhang Jing (ジン) for proofreading the Japanese language and fixing the unclear descriptions of many cards and Artifacts)）
- Card Gas Jet can no longer be used to empty grid.
- Some bugs caused by Rattan Whip.
Next Update Preview：
Starshield Warrior
Changed files in this update