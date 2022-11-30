 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost In Fantaland update for 30 November 2022

Developer Log #3

Share · View all patches · Build 10046141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • New elite combats and corresponding achievements: Goblin Squad (Chapter I); Lizard Tyrant (Chapter II); Mental Terminator (Chapter III)

  • New enemy: Ice Buffalo (Chapter III)

  • New weather: hail on plateaus (Chapter III)

  • New feature in combat scene: Fire Pan (Chapter II)

  • New events
  • New preset combat scenes

  • Changes of boss scenes: bear, tree spirit, shaman
  • When a profile already exists, the tutorial will be skipped when starting a new game with a new profile slot.
  • Keyboard shortcuts support

Changes to Content:

  • Improved the effect of some UI prompts.


  • Adjusted some elite combat values.
  • Optimize the initial node algorithm in Chapter 1 to reduce the situation that you can only upgrade cards or go shopping from the start.
  • Precision Compass : number of displayed unexplored nodes changed to 6.

Fixes

  • Fixed : After the player quits during an event and restarts the game, encounter the same event in other node.
  • Fixed : The effect of cards marked by Slime Adhesive disappears after restarting game or resetting the battle.
  • Fixed the issue where the initial position was set during tutorial due to the click event of a parent layer being triggered by mistake.
  • Fixed some translation issues.（(Special thanks to Zhang Jing (ジン) for proofreading the Japanese language and fixing the unclear descriptions of many cards and Artifacts)）
  • Card Gas Jet can no longer be used to empty grid.
  • Some bugs caused by Rattan Whip.

Next Update Preview：

Starshield Warrior

Changed files in this update

Depot 1266431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link