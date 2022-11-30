 Skip to content

SRPG Studio update for 30 November 2022

SRPG Studio 1.272 Update Released!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.272.

New Features:

  • The order in which units are drawn on the map can now be position based.
    root.enableRenderUnitsBasedOnPosition(true);
    Larger classes are drawn first. The order is LL > L > M > S.
  • Added "Change ID" to the pop-up menu when right-clicking the map. You can change the data's ID, but it cannot be duplicated with another data's ID.
  • Added support for setting custom parameters to TurnState objects in scripts.
  • Added ai_multiplegoals.js to official plugins. Multiple goals can be set for enemy units in the Move Action Pattern.
  • Added simulation_cost.js to official plugins. It is now possible to dynamically decrease terrain 'Mov Consumed'. Set the terrain group for the terrain. Also, the terrain group must specify a keyword that can be linked with the plugin.
  • Added system_itemcap.js to official plugins. You can set the maximum number of items you can own.
  • Added scriptexecute-blankplayer.js to official plugins. You can create an infinite number of units without setting up databases or bookmarks.

The official plugin can be subscribed from the Steam Workshop.
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1471107160

