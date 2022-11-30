 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Squad update for 30 November 2022

Emergency Maintenance Nov 30, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10045852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Temporary Maintenance Nov 30

We will be having a Temporary server maintenance today:

UTC: 9:00 - 10:00
KST: 18:00 - 19:00 (Korea Standard time)
CEST: 11:00 - 12:00 (Central European time)
PDT: (Nov 23) 01:00 - (Nov 23) 02:00 (Pacific Time)
CST/SGT: 17:00 - 18:00 (China / Singapore Standard time)
EST: 04:00 - 05:00 (Eastern Standard time)
BRT: 06:00 - 07:00 (Brazil Standard time)

Reason for EMT:

  • server stabilzation on the original side
  • token exchange issue (unable to exchange BLZ to EX Copper) on the r2 side

Compensation:
BATTLE PASS EXP(NORMAL) X5

Changed files in this update

Black Squad Content Depot 550651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link