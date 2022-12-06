[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on December 6

Hi, everyone here.
We inform you of the update and bug fixes on December 6, 2022.
[Update]
- Added a description of how to change to weapon number 3 on the pad control key
- Improve font visibility
[Fixing the bug]
- Fixed a bug that closed the game window when notifying the application
- fix some text bugs
- Correct dialog box bugs based on screen resolution
- Fixed a bug where gas remained even if Professor Umbo was knocked down when he strengthened the VinoPainter in the battle with Professor Umbo
Changed files in this update