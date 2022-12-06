 Skip to content

RiffleEffect update for 6 December 2022

[Patch Note] Update and bug fixes on December 6

Hi, everyone here.
We inform you of the update and bug fixes on December 6, 2022.


[Update]

  • Added a description of how to change to weapon number 3 on the pad control key
  • Improve font visibility


[Fixing the bug]

  • Fixed a bug that closed the game window when notifying the application
  • fix some text bugs
  • Correct dialog box bugs based on screen resolution
  • Fixed a bug where gas remained even if Professor Umbo was knocked down when he strengthened the VinoPainter in the battle with Professor Umbo

