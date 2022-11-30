[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on December 1st

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, December 1st

Duration: Approx. 6hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]December 1st 00:50[/td]

[td]December 1st 07:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]November 30th 16:50[/td]

[td]November 30th 23:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]December 1st 09:50[/td]

[td]December 1st 16:00[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x2,000, Mats x6, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x6, Energy Converters x3

"[LIMITED] SoulWorker PLUS [1D]" item will be provided ONLY for Accounts with SoulWorker PLUS currently activated.

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]December 2nd 01:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PST[/td]

[td]December 1st 17:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]December 2nd 10:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.