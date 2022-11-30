Update 2.21.1.91

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed that might disable the UAV’s circling flight.

A bug has been fixed that resulted in excessive sight shake at maximum zoom in the commander’s camera.

VK 3002 (M) — the inconsistency between the gun mantlet size in the damage model and its description has been corrected.

— the inconsistency between the gun mantlet size in the damage model and its description has been corrected. Mistral — missile’s autopilot has been reconfigured, pitch bobbing reduced.

Aircraft

B-57B — bomb bay opening time has been reduced to four seconds.

— bomb bay opening time has been reduced to four seconds. Harrier GR.7 — a bug has been fixed where a ventral mounted bomb added weight to the right wing.

— a bug has been fixed where a ventral mounted bomb added weight to the right wing. MiG-23BN — a bug has been fixed that prevented the 6x500 bomb layout.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented the 6x500 bomb layout. Jaguar GR.1A — a bug has been fixed that prevented custom weapon presets containing the targeting pod.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented custom weapon presets containing the targeting pod. TY-90 — missile autopilot has been reconfigured, pitch bobbing reduced.

— missile autopilot has been reconfigured, pitch bobbing reduced. Mistral — missile autopilot has been reconfigured, pitch bobbing reduced.

— missile autopilot has been reconfigured, pitch bobbing reduced. 30mm HE-I round of the GSh-20-2, GSh-30-2K, and GSh-6-30 guns — a bug has been fixed that marked this round as ‘tracer’ in the protection analysis menu.

Naval

Geniere (D 555) — a bug has been fixed where the depth charges remained on the stern thrower in the torpedoes and mortar weapon setup.

Interface

A bug has been fixed where some naval vessels had the incorrect repair speed bonuses in the crew menu.

A bug has been fixed that prevented vehicle icons on the tactical map of the dynamic campaign selection menu.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.