📢 Maintenance Notice on Nov 30th at 17:00 - 19:00 (PST)

📢Maintenance Guide📢
We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.
PST: Nov 30th 17:00 - 19:00
CET: Dec 1st 02:00 - 04:00
KST: Dec 1st 10:00 - 12:00
Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will be fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.
🚧Maintenance Details🚧
🔧 Balance🔧
- Increased chance of Superior Terrasite in Terrasite Deposit
- Fine Terrasite Deposit: Changed the probability of obtaining 1 Advanced Terrasite(10% → 20%)
- Superior Terrasite Deposit: 1 x Fine Terrasite fixed, 2 ~ 6 x Superior Terrasite randomly obtained (15%> 30%)
- Blocked vehicle entry into the Geo Lab
- Fixed Radiation-related balance
- Anti-Radiation Shot Lv2: Fine Terrasite x 2 → 1(material), Radiation recovery: 150 > 200
- Hazmat Shirts: Physical Protection 10% > 5%, Radiation Resistance 15% > 20%
- Changed Vehicle Hacking Chance
- DYNAMO: 50% > 20%
- STRIDER: 30% > 5%
- STRIDER EX: 10% > 2%
- Changed fiber max stack(200 > 300)
- Adjusted range of Precision Turret- E(10m > 25m)
- Changed ASKR Sniper attack damage(Attack Damage 50 → 40)
- Adjusted some NPCs drop items
- All Hyena NPCs, Orbis Scout Robot, All Cyclops NPCs, Stomper Guard
- Changed hacking object probability and reward
- Rusty Secure Crate: Added Motor as a reward
- Hyena Secure Crate: Changed Fine Terrasite, Terrasite Dust rewards as random reward, Added an additional 10% success rate
- Orbis Secure Crate: Removed Anti-Radiation Shot, Medical Shot from reward
- Helbine Secure Crate: Added Medical Shot Lv.2 x 10 guaranteed as reward, Added Medical Shot x 5 as random reward
- Pioneer Secure Crate: Excluded Smoke Grenade, Added Frag Grenade x 5 guaranteed as reward, Added Fiber as random reward
- Changed Advanced Secure Crate’s base hacking chance to 70%
🔧 Housing related information🔧
- Changed the maximum amount of power in Buildingcore (Increased by 4 times)
- Changed the energy conversion rate of resources
- Terrasite Dust 150 → 600
- Terrasite 150 → 500
- Fine Terrasite 1500 → 5,000
- Superior Terrasite 15000 → 50,000
- Fiber 45 > 100
- Stone 45 > 100
- Adjusted the maximum purchasable amount to 3 for base defense items in Terrasite Transmitter stores
- Sticky Lamp, Repeater, Turret- L Lv.1, Turret- E Lv.1, Turret- S Lv.1, Electric Floor Lv.1, Bounding Mine, Storage Box (Medium), Bed, Grill, Repair Bench Lv.1
- Added Garage Door Lv.1 and the existing installed Garage Door changed to Lv.2
- Garage Door Lv.1 Recipe: Metal x 30, Terrasite x 30, Resistor x 5"
ㄴ Durability : 7,000
- Garage Door Lv.2 Recipe: Fine Metal x 10, Fine Resistor x 3, Fine Terrasite x 5
ㄴ Durability 13,000
- Adjusted cooldown on Beds and Sleeping Bags
- Sleeping Bag 600s → 300s
- Bed LV1 300s → 120s
- Bed LV2 150s → 60s
- Adjusted durability of housing installations
- Terrasite Transmitter HP: 500 → 3,000
- Electric Floor LV1: 100 → 1000
- Triangle Electric Floor Lv.1: 100 → 1,000
- Electric Floor Lv.2: 100 → 2,000
- Triangle Electric Floor Lv.2: 100 → 2,000
- Storage (Small): 600 → 1,000
- Storage (Medium): 1000 → 2,000
- Storage (Large): 1000 → 3,000
- Removed inefficient daily missions related to construction
🔧 Changed Crafting Material🔧
- Fixed Workbench material errors for Fine Fiber Boots
- Fiber x 30, Terrasite x 30 → Fiber x 10, Terrasite x 10
- Changed material of Fine Sensor (Fine Metal x 2 → Lens x 2, Sensor x 1)
- Increased Blast Mine materials and changed tier
- Tier: 2T → 3T
- Recipe: Fine Metal x 2, Sensor x 2, Fine Chip x1 → Fine Metal x 10, Fine Sensor x 10, Fine Chip x 10
🔧 Fixed Bugs🔧
- Fixed an issue with the Orbis Metal Separator spawning in Hyena Base
- Fixed an issue that the mission is not completed when boarding the vehicle
- Modified to expose only Ranking survival time
We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.
Thank you, survivors!
