📢 Maintenance Notice on Nov 30th at 17:00 - 19:00 (PST)

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.

The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Nov 30th 17:00 - 19:00

CET: Dec 1st 02:00 - 04:00

KST: Dec 1st 10:00 - 12:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.

Your character will be fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🚧Maintenance Details🚧

🔧 Balance🔧

Increased chance of Superior Terrasite in Terrasite Deposit

Fine Terrasite Deposit: Changed the probability of obtaining 1 Advanced Terrasite(10% → 20%)

Superior Terrasite Deposit: 1 x Fine Terrasite fixed, 2 ~ 6 x Superior Terrasite randomly obtained (15%> 30%)

Blocked vehicle entry into the Geo Lab Fixed Radiation-related balance

Anti-Radiation Shot Lv2: Fine Terrasite x 2 → 1(material), Radiation recovery: 150 > 200

Hazmat Shirts: Physical Protection 10% > 5%, Radiation Resistance 15% > 20%

Changed Vehicle Hacking Chance

DYNAMO: 50% > 20%

STRIDER: 30% > 5%

STRIDER EX: 10% > 2%

Changed fiber max stack(200 > 300) Adjusted range of Precision Turret- E(10m > 25m) Changed ASKR Sniper attack damage(Attack Damage 50 → 40) Adjusted some NPCs drop items

All Hyena NPCs, Orbis Scout Robot, All Cyclops NPCs, Stomper Guard

Changed hacking object probability and reward

Rusty Secure Crate: Added Motor as a reward

Hyena Secure Crate: Changed Fine Terrasite, Terrasite Dust rewards as random reward, Added an additional 10% success rate

Orbis Secure Crate: Removed Anti-Radiation Shot, Medical Shot from reward

Helbine Secure Crate: Added Medical Shot Lv.2 x 10 guaranteed as reward, Added Medical Shot x 5 as random reward

Pioneer Secure Crate: Excluded Smoke Grenade, Added Frag Grenade x 5 guaranteed as reward, Added Fiber as random reward

Changed Advanced Secure Crate’s base hacking chance to 70%

🔧 Housing related information🔧

Changed the maximum amount of power in Buildingcore (Increased by 4 times) Changed the energy conversion rate of resources

Terrasite Dust 150 → 600

Terrasite 150 → 500

Fine Terrasite 1500 → 5,000

Superior Terrasite 15000 → 50,000

Fiber 45 > 100

Stone 45 > 100

Adjusted the maximum purchasable amount to 3 for base defense items in Terrasite Transmitter stores

Sticky Lamp, Repeater, Turret- L Lv.1, Turret- E Lv.1, Turret- S Lv.1, Electric Floor Lv.1, Bounding Mine, Storage Box (Medium), Bed, Grill, Repair Bench Lv.1

Added Garage Door Lv.1 and the existing installed Garage Door changed to Lv.2

Garage Door Lv.1 Recipe: Metal x 30, Terrasite x 30, Resistor x 5"

ㄴ Durability : 7,000

ㄴ Durability : 7,000 Garage Door Lv.2 Recipe: Fine Metal x 10, Fine Resistor x 3, Fine Terrasite x 5

ㄴ Durability 13,000

Adjusted cooldown on Beds and Sleeping Bags

Sleeping Bag 600s → 300s

Bed LV1 300s → 120s

Bed LV2 150s → 60s

Adjusted durability of housing installations

Terrasite Transmitter HP: 500 → 3,000

Electric Floor LV1: 100 → 1000

Triangle Electric Floor Lv.1: 100 → 1,000

Electric Floor Lv.2: 100 → 2,000

Triangle Electric Floor Lv.2: 100 → 2,000

Storage (Small): 600 → 1,000

Storage (Medium): 1000 → 2,000

Storage (Large): 1000 → 3,000

Removed inefficient daily missions related to construction

🔧 Changed Crafting Material🔧

Fixed Workbench material errors for Fine Fiber Boots

Fiber x 30, Terrasite x 30 → Fiber x 10, Terrasite x 10

Changed material of Fine Sensor (Fine Metal x 2 → Lens x 2, Sensor x 1) Increased Blast Mine materials and changed tier

Tier: 2T → 3T

Recipe: Fine Metal x 2, Sensor x 2, Fine Chip x1 → Fine Metal x 10, Fine Sensor x 10, Fine Chip x 10

🔧 Fixed Bugs🔧

Fixed an issue with the Orbis Metal Separator spawning in Hyena Base Fixed an issue that the mission is not completed when boarding the vehicle Modified to expose only Ranking survival time

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!