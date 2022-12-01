 Skip to content

Dysterra update for 1 December 2022

📢 Maintenance Notice on Nov 30th at 17:00 - 19:00 (PST)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢Maintenance Guide📢

We will be proceeding with server maintenance soon. Maintenance will last for 2 hours.
The duration of the maintenance may be shortened or extended.

PST: Nov 30th 17:00 - 19:00
CET: Dec 1st 02:00 - 04:00
KST: Dec 1st 10:00 - 12:00

Please make sure to move your character to a safer place before the maintenance.
Your character will be fall asleep at that specific location when the maintenance starts.

🚧Maintenance Details🚧

🔧 Balance🔧
  1. Increased chance of Superior Terrasite in Terrasite Deposit
  • Fine Terrasite Deposit: Changed the probability of obtaining 1 Advanced Terrasite(10% → 20%)
  • Superior Terrasite Deposit: 1 x Fine Terrasite fixed, 2 ~ 6 x Superior Terrasite randomly obtained (15%> 30%)
  1. Blocked vehicle entry into the Geo Lab
  2. Fixed Radiation-related balance
  • Anti-Radiation Shot Lv2: Fine Terrasite x 2 → 1(material), Radiation recovery: 150 > 200
  • Hazmat Shirts: Physical Protection 10% > 5%, Radiation Resistance 15% > 20%
  1. Changed Vehicle Hacking Chance
  • DYNAMO: 50% > 20%
  • STRIDER: 30% > 5%
  • STRIDER EX: 10% > 2%
  1. Changed fiber max stack(200 > 300)
  2. Adjusted range of Precision Turret- E(10m > 25m)
  3. Changed ASKR Sniper attack damage(Attack Damage 50 → 40)
  4. Adjusted some NPCs drop items
  • All Hyena NPCs, Orbis Scout Robot, All Cyclops NPCs, Stomper Guard
  1. Changed hacking object probability and reward
  • Rusty Secure Crate: Added Motor as a reward
  • Hyena Secure Crate: Changed Fine Terrasite, Terrasite Dust rewards as random reward, Added an additional 10% success rate
  • Orbis Secure Crate: Removed Anti-Radiation Shot, Medical Shot from reward
  • Helbine Secure Crate: Added Medical Shot Lv.2 x 10 guaranteed as reward, Added Medical Shot x 5 as random reward
  • Pioneer Secure Crate: Excluded Smoke Grenade, Added Frag Grenade x 5 guaranteed as reward, Added Fiber as random reward
  • Changed Advanced Secure Crate’s base hacking chance to 70%
  1. Changed the maximum amount of power in Buildingcore (Increased by 4 times)
  2. Changed the energy conversion rate of resources
  • Terrasite Dust 150 → 600
  • Terrasite 150 → 500
  • Fine Terrasite 1500 → 5,000
  • Superior Terrasite 15000 → 50,000
  • Fiber 45 > 100
  • Stone 45 > 100
  1. Adjusted the maximum purchasable amount to 3 for base defense items in Terrasite Transmitter stores
  • Sticky Lamp, Repeater, Turret- L Lv.1, Turret- E Lv.1, Turret- S Lv.1, Electric Floor Lv.1, Bounding Mine, Storage Box (Medium), Bed, Grill, Repair Bench Lv.1
  1. Added Garage Door Lv.1 and the existing installed Garage Door changed to Lv.2
  • Garage Door Lv.1 Recipe: Metal x 30, Terrasite x 30, Resistor x 5"
    ㄴ Durability : 7,000
  • Garage Door Lv.2 Recipe: Fine Metal x 10, Fine Resistor x 3, Fine Terrasite x 5
    ㄴ Durability 13,000
  1. Adjusted cooldown on Beds and Sleeping Bags
  • Sleeping Bag 600s → 300s
  • Bed LV1 300s → 120s
  • Bed LV2 150s → 60s
  1. Adjusted durability of housing installations
  • Terrasite Transmitter HP: 500 → 3,000
  • Electric Floor LV1: 100 → 1000
  • Triangle Electric Floor Lv.1: 100 → 1,000
  • Electric Floor Lv.2: 100 → 2,000
  • Triangle Electric Floor Lv.2: 100 → 2,000
  • Storage (Small): 600 → 1,000
  • Storage (Medium): 1000 → 2,000
  • Storage (Large): 1000 → 3,000
  1. Removed inefficient daily missions related to construction
🔧 Changed Crafting Material🔧
  1. Fixed Workbench material errors for Fine Fiber Boots
  • Fiber x 30, Terrasite x 30 → Fiber x 10, Terrasite x 10
  1. Changed material of Fine Sensor (Fine Metal x 2 → Lens x 2, Sensor x 1)
  2. Increased Blast Mine materials and changed tier
  • Tier: 2T → 3T
  • Recipe: Fine Metal x 2, Sensor x 2, Fine Chip x1 → Fine Metal x 10, Fine Sensor x 10, Fine Chip x 10
🔧 Fixed Bugs🔧
  1. Fixed an issue with the Orbis Metal Separator spawning in Hyena Base
  2. Fixed an issue that the mission is not completed when boarding the vehicle
  3. Modified to expose only Ranking survival time

We'll come back with a more stabilized and better gameplay environment after the maintenance.

Thank you, survivors!

