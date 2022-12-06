 Skip to content

POPULATION: ONE update for 6 December 2022

December 6th, 2022 Change List

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing Rocket Launchers!

  • Rocket Launchers can deal direct damage as well as splash damage.
  • They spawn from the loot drop pod.
  • They also spawn in random loot locations throughout the map but are rare.
  • Rocket Launchers come pre-loaded with 3 rounds.
  • Rocket Launchers will safely self-destruct when empty.
  • Rocket Launchers have no star rating like a frag grenade or zone grenade.
  • Rocket Launchers deal splash damage through build walls, but at a reduced amount.

Friending Improvements

  • Friending has now been added to the minimap! Easy way to send and accept friend requests during a game.
  • New button to join a room using a room code placed beneath the friends list

Graphics Improvements

  • Improved Fog and reduced haziness throughout the map.
  • Tree Leaf shadow improvements. Tree shadows are now more realistic.
  • Fixed lighting on objects that move.
  • Improved mesh detail at a distance for the environments and characters.
  • Reduced artifacts on environment shadows.
  • Improved reflections on windows and other reflective surfaces..
  • Improved overall global illumination (indirect light) in the environment

December Monthly Match

  • Play an active game mode (Squads, Team Deathmatch, and Co-Op Bot Battle, etc.) to make progress towards the monthly rewards!

Monthly Matches Tiers:

  • Gift Wrapped 357 (357 skin) - 2 Matches
  • Jingle Haul (Spray) - 5 Matches
  • Gift Wrapped MP5 (MP5 skin) - 10 Matches
  • Happy Holidays (Calling Card) - 15 Matches
  • Millie Ugly Sweater (Character skin) - 25 Matches

Select the MONTHLY tab in the Main Menu to see your progress.
Come back every month to unlock a new set of rewards.

Voice Communication

  • Voice Communications is very important to us and we are continuing to improve stability in this area with each update. Please file a support ticket if you have issues with voice communications.

General

  • Fixed a collision issue inside the Barn in Farmlands
  • Fixed an issue where 1st person character models were invisible while running or flying.
  • Fixed an issue where all players in a Custom Room could change Custom Room settings and start the match.
  • Fixed corrupted texture on tires in Observatory.

Terms of Service

Support

For support visit [http://support.bigboxvr.com](http://support.bigboxvr.com) to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket.

Known Issues

  • Users cannot speak during the black loading screen when joining a match through the Main Menu.
  • The reticle will sometimes stay yellow after reloading. Switching guns should fix this.
  • A brief loss of audio is sometimes encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest 1 & 2 without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.
  • Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase.
  • If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.

