December 6th, 2022, Change List
Introducing Rocket Launchers!
- Rocket Launchers can deal direct damage as well as splash damage.
- They spawn from the loot drop pod.
- They also spawn in random loot locations throughout the map but are rare.
- Rocket Launchers come pre-loaded with 3 rounds.
- Rocket Launchers will safely self-destruct when empty.
- Rocket Launchers have no star rating like a frag grenade or zone grenade.
- Rocket Launchers deal splash damage through build walls, but at a reduced amount.
Friending Improvements
- Friending has now been added to the minimap! Easy way to send and accept friend requests during a game.
- New button to join a room using a room code placed beneath the friends list
Graphics Improvements
- Improved Fog and reduced haziness throughout the map.
- Tree Leaf shadow improvements. Tree shadows are now more realistic.
- Fixed lighting on objects that move.
- Improved mesh detail at a distance for the environments and characters.
- Reduced artifacts on environment shadows.
- Improved reflections on windows and other reflective surfaces..
- Improved overall global illumination (indirect light) in the environment
December Monthly Match
- Play an active game mode (Squads, Team Deathmatch, and Co-Op Bot Battle, etc.) to make progress towards the monthly rewards!
Monthly Matches Tiers:
- Gift Wrapped 357 (357 skin) - 2 Matches
- Jingle Haul (Spray) - 5 Matches
- Gift Wrapped MP5 (MP5 skin) - 10 Matches
- Happy Holidays (Calling Card) - 15 Matches
- Millie Ugly Sweater (Character skin) - 25 Matches
Select the MONTHLY tab in the Main Menu to see your progress.
Come back every month to unlock a new set of rewards.
Voice Communication
- Voice Communications is very important to us and we are continuing to improve stability in this area with each update. Please file a support ticket if you have issues with voice communications.
General
- Fixed a collision issue inside the Barn in Farmlands
- Fixed an issue where 1st person character models were invisible while running or flying.
- Fixed an issue where all players in a Custom Room could change Custom Room settings and start the match.
- Fixed corrupted texture on tires in Observatory.
Terms of Service
- BigBox VR’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have updated and are available here:
- https://www.bigboxvr.com/terms-and-conditions
- https://www.bigboxvr.com/privacy-policy
Support
For support visit [http://support.bigboxvr.com](http://support.bigboxvr.com) to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket.
Known Issues
- Users cannot speak during the black loading screen when joining a match through the Main Menu.
- The reticle will sometimes stay yellow after reloading. Switching guns should fix this.
- A brief loss of audio is sometimes encountered when joining a voice chat channel on Quest 1 & 2 without headphones. This is due to enabling echo and noise cancellation features.
- Steam VR users playing on an Oculus headset: When Purchasing Bureau Gold, you will need to take off your headset to approve the purchase.
- If you see a notice that you need to "update to play" but don't see it in the store, uninstall and reinstall POP: ONE to force the upgrade to happen. You won't lose any progress or data.
