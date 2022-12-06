Share · View all patches · Build 10044645 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy

December 6th, 2022, Change List

Introducing Rocket Launchers!

Rocket Launchers can deal direct damage as well as splash damage.

They spawn from the loot drop pod.

They also spawn in random loot locations throughout the map but are rare.

Rocket Launchers come pre-loaded with 3 rounds.

Rocket Launchers will safely self-destruct when empty.

Rocket Launchers have no star rating like a frag grenade or zone grenade.

Rocket Launchers deal splash damage through build walls, but at a reduced amount.

Friending Improvements

Friending has now been added to the minimap! Easy way to send and accept friend requests during a game.

New button to join a room using a room code placed beneath the friends list

Graphics Improvements

Improved Fog and reduced haziness throughout the map.

Tree Leaf shadow improvements. Tree shadows are now more realistic.

Fixed lighting on objects that move.

Improved mesh detail at a distance for the environments and characters.

Reduced artifacts on environment shadows.

Improved reflections on windows and other reflective surfaces..

Improved overall global illumination (indirect light) in the environment

December Monthly Match

Play an active game mode (Squads, Team Deathmatch, and Co-Op Bot Battle, etc.) to make progress towards the monthly rewards!

Monthly Matches Tiers:

Gift Wrapped 357 (357 skin) - 2 Matches

Jingle Haul (Spray) - 5 Matches

Gift Wrapped MP5 (MP5 skin) - 10 Matches

Happy Holidays (Calling Card) - 15 Matches

Millie Ugly Sweater (Character skin) - 25 Matches

Select the MONTHLY tab in the Main Menu to see your progress.

Come back every month to unlock a new set of rewards.

Voice Communication

Voice Communications is very important to us and we are continuing to improve stability in this area with each update. Please file a support ticket if you have issues with voice communications.

General

Fixed a collision issue inside the Barn in Farmlands

Fixed an issue where 1st person character models were invisible while running or flying.

Fixed an issue where all players in a Custom Room could change Custom Room settings and start the match.

Fixed corrupted texture on tires in Observatory.

Terms of Service

BigBox VR’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have updated and are available here:

https://www.bigboxvr.com/terms-and-conditions

https://www.bigboxvr.com/privacy-policy

Support

For support visit [http://support.bigboxvr.com](http://support.bigboxvr.com) to get access to self-help resources or file a ticket.

Known Issues