 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Disembowel update for 30 November 2022

Version 1.0.02 (Major FPS Improvement)

Share · View all patches · Build 10044572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Added a notification for each staff that is placed to show the remaining staff count.
  • Added an outline effect for pickup items, so they are easier to find. This effect is reduced in higher difficulties.

Improvements:

  • Greatly improved the FPS count of the game using various optimizations.
  • Improved the time the Pharaoh stayed flashed in every difficulty.
  • Improved the time the Pharaoh will wait before start chasing again after someone is attacked.
  • Improved the crouch speed.
  • Established the "Centered Flashlight" as the default option.

Bugfixing:

  • Fixed a bug where, if the Pharaoh was chasing someone, sometimes the screen became too pixelated.
  • Fixed a bug where, if getting on top of some geometry, the Pharaoh could not attack you.
  • Fixed an Ambient Occlusion bug where the intensity will go beyond the threshold.
  • Fixed the geometry of a room which was overlapping with its decorations.
  • Fixed two slots where Pharaoh's Staffs could appear, floating in the air.

Known Issues:

  • There are certain parts of the beginning of the Secrets of the Nile chapter where the lighting is broken. This needs to be addressed manually and could take time, but I decided to launch the update as is, as this only affects the first part of the game visually in a small manner, because it is part of the FPS optimizations. I will be fixing this on a next update.
  • There is an FPS drop when going down the second stairs after entering the Egyptian Crypt. This is because there is a transition in the environmental lighting. I am not aware of a possible solution for this drop, but I will keep looking for alternatives on this matter.
  • There is a bug with the inner firebowl particle effects, where the fire does not show.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2015651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link