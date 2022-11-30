Version 1.0.02 (Major FPS Improvement)

New Features:
- Added a notification for each staff that is placed to show the remaining staff count.
- Added an outline effect for pickup items, so they are easier to find. This effect is reduced in higher difficulties.
Improvements:
- Greatly improved the FPS count of the game using various optimizations.
- Improved the time the Pharaoh stayed flashed in every difficulty.
- Improved the time the Pharaoh will wait before start chasing again after someone is attacked.
- Improved the crouch speed.
- Established the "Centered Flashlight" as the default option.
Bugfixing:
- Fixed a bug where, if the Pharaoh was chasing someone, sometimes the screen became too pixelated.
- Fixed a bug where, if getting on top of some geometry, the Pharaoh could not attack you.
- Fixed an Ambient Occlusion bug where the intensity will go beyond the threshold.
- Fixed the geometry of a room which was overlapping with its decorations.
- Fixed two slots where Pharaoh's Staffs could appear, floating in the air.
Known Issues:
- There are certain parts of the beginning of the Secrets of the Nile chapter where the lighting is broken. This needs to be addressed manually and could take time, but I decided to launch the update as is, as this only affects the first part of the game visually in a small manner, because it is part of the FPS optimizations. I will be fixing this on a next update.
- There is an FPS drop when going down the second stairs after entering the Egyptian Crypt. This is because there is a transition in the environmental lighting. I am not aware of a possible solution for this drop, but I will keep looking for alternatives on this matter.
- There is a bug with the inner firebowl particle effects, where the fire does not show.
Changed files in this update