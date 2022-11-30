 Skip to content

Withering Rooms update for 30 November 2022

0.90

Build 10044372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added the Rogue's Ring, which deals additional melee damage when enemies are facing away from you - can be found in Chapter 1 and beyond
  • Added the Cursed Balance Ring, which helps you maintain a high level of cursedness without going too far - can be found in Chapter 3 and beyond

Balance Changes

  • Your lost gold from previous nights is now distributed among the chests that only appear when cursed
  • Rolling now makes noise, equivalent to a running footstep
  • AI has been improved to avoid "clustering" attacks - similar attacks(such as close range melee attacks) share stamina pools now, so in many cases you can no longer fall victim to an unlucky cluster of attacks
  • AI stamina/cooldowns are mostly reset upon first seeing the player now, which should give more "first attacker" advantage to the player
  • Leveling "Weirdness" now reduces the Spell Toll in addition to increasing Spell Damage
  • Annihilation Spell now reduces your health to 10% upon activation
  • Eclipse Ring now blocks 90% of Curse Rot damage, instead of 100%
  • Burning Protection lasts 8 seconds now instead of 5
  • Paralysis status effect lasts 30% longer
  • Many NG+ items that were not permanent are permanent now
  • The NG+ quest has been restructured so that after summoning the NG+ boss, you can still use the NG+ NPCs

Polish

  • Fixed Seed Mode(unlocked after beating the game) works more consistently now - additionally you can see the current night's seed and explicitly enter a new seed
  • Significant optimizations to outdoor scenes with trees - those that ran at 40fps on Steam Deck now hit 60
  • Gold Discovery and Spell Toll stats have been added to the Stats display in the menu
  • Entering/leaving doors is smoother, and Nightingale will start walking in the direction held on her way out of a door
  • Hiding/unhiding motions are smoother
  • When recovering items from cursed chests, a new message appears indicating their source

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues with the Ascended and Arena Novice achievements not awarding - these should unlock automatically upon resuming a save where you fulfilled their requirements
  • Fixed issue with the Action Shot achievement not awarding - you will need to complete the requirement for this achievement(take a picture with 5 or more subjects) again
  • Fix Graverider not appearing in NG+
  • Fixed an issue where some bosses would be in their idle pose after being defeated and saving/loading
  • Fixed issues where Melee weapon descriptions could flow off the screen with enough extra effects
  • Fix issue where some ring effects, such as the Castle Ring or Curse Ward Ring, were not reflected on the Stats screen
  • Fix a few instances of Corpse Hex leaving odd floating goop
  • Fix an instance where enemies/allies would continue to attack dead targets
  • Fixed issues where Enchanted Armor would do a poor job of following the player, and couldn't follow them through elevators

