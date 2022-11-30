New Features
- Added the Rogue's Ring, which deals additional melee damage when enemies are facing away from you - can be found in Chapter 1 and beyond
- Added the Cursed Balance Ring, which helps you maintain a high level of cursedness without going too far - can be found in Chapter 3 and beyond
Balance Changes
- Your lost gold from previous nights is now distributed among the chests that only appear when cursed
- Rolling now makes noise, equivalent to a running footstep
- AI has been improved to avoid "clustering" attacks - similar attacks(such as close range melee attacks) share stamina pools now, so in many cases you can no longer fall victim to an unlucky cluster of attacks
- AI stamina/cooldowns are mostly reset upon first seeing the player now, which should give more "first attacker" advantage to the player
- Leveling "Weirdness" now reduces the Spell Toll in addition to increasing Spell Damage
- Annihilation Spell now reduces your health to 10% upon activation
- Eclipse Ring now blocks 90% of Curse Rot damage, instead of 100%
- Burning Protection lasts 8 seconds now instead of 5
- Paralysis status effect lasts 30% longer
- Many NG+ items that were not permanent are permanent now
- The NG+ quest has been restructured so that after summoning the NG+ boss, you can still use the NG+ NPCs
Polish
- Fixed Seed Mode(unlocked after beating the game) works more consistently now - additionally you can see the current night's seed and explicitly enter a new seed
- Significant optimizations to outdoor scenes with trees - those that ran at 40fps on Steam Deck now hit 60
- Gold Discovery and Spell Toll stats have been added to the Stats display in the menu
- Entering/leaving doors is smoother, and Nightingale will start walking in the direction held on her way out of a door
- Hiding/unhiding motions are smoother
- When recovering items from cursed chests, a new message appears indicating their source
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues with the Ascended and Arena Novice achievements not awarding - these should unlock automatically upon resuming a save where you fulfilled their requirements
- Fixed issue with the Action Shot achievement not awarding - you will need to complete the requirement for this achievement(take a picture with 5 or more subjects) again
- Fix Graverider not appearing in NG+
- Fixed an issue where some bosses would be in their idle pose after being defeated and saving/loading
- Fixed issues where Melee weapon descriptions could flow off the screen with enough extra effects
- Fix issue where some ring effects, such as the Castle Ring or Curse Ward Ring, were not reflected on the Stats screen
- Fix a few instances of Corpse Hex leaving odd floating goop
- Fix an instance where enemies/allies would continue to attack dead targets
- Fixed issues where Enchanted Armor would do a poor job of following the player, and couldn't follow them through elevators
