 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Slapper update for 30 November 2022

Zombie Slapper Version 0.0.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10044259 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.0.1 fixes the zombie stacking and physics issues and also adds a couple of QoL changes. Full patch notes below.

<Quality of Life>

  • Set up the framework for Cloud Saving on Steam. I will need to do some testing with this update before making the Cloud Saving public but it should be available soon.
  • The game now auto pauses when a controller disconnects mid-game as well as when the game window is no longer the main focus (e.g. hitting windows button or opening steam console).
  • If you buy and ultimate change and don't change your ultimate, the cost of the ultimate change will now be refunded.

<Game Fixes>

  • Zombie collisions and avoidance now work as intended. Zombies no longer stack or push the player out of the horde.
  • Fixed a couple of text issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link