Zombie Slapper Version 0.0.1 Update

Version 0.0.1 fixes the zombie stacking and physics issues and also adds a couple of QoL changes. Full patch notes below.
<Quality of Life>
- Set up the framework for Cloud Saving on Steam. I will need to do some testing with this update before making the Cloud Saving public but it should be available soon.
- The game now auto pauses when a controller disconnects mid-game as well as when the game window is no longer the main focus (e.g. hitting windows button or opening steam console).
- If you buy and ultimate change and don't change your ultimate, the cost of the ultimate change will now be refunded.
<Game Fixes>
- Zombie collisions and avoidance now work as intended. Zombies no longer stack or push the player out of the horde.
- Fixed a couple of text issues.
