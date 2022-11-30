 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 30 November 2022

Optimization - v1.034

Share · View all patches · Build 10044084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed some coding to optimize some areas.

  • Changed the coding for entering/exiting vehicles so glitches and soft locks from this should not occur (hopefully).
  • Other minor changes as well

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link