Mini Update 20.8

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Miolhrians 20.8 Mini Update patch is here with some fixes and updates. so...here we go..

Now let's get into Patch 20.8....

-Vending machine prices adjusted!

-Updated beds throughout miolhria to show requirements to sleep there!

-Map and Menu update!

-Traders no longer kick you out when they are not a trade stations!

-Stats will now affecting your abilities!



-Being soaked will now reduce you flee ability and agility.

-Sync device is now upgradeable!

-Some Enemies now have New Ultra Abilities!

-Relax Ultra Ability are now found in miolhria!

-Relax ability reduces enemies Rest stats!

-Dazed Ultra Ability are now found in miolhria!

-Dazed ability disables attacking enemy or fleeing!

-Burrow Ultra Ability has now entered miolhria!

-Burrow Ultra Ability can help you escape locations to the nearest safehouse!

-Excludes cave, tunnels and dungeons!

-Introduction updated!



-You can now set safehouse spawn points!

-Shop update!

-Battle animations updated!

-Multiple Icons updated!

-Crafting system updated!

-Environments and some POI's updated!

-Enemy Spawns updated!

-and multiple other fixes!

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Multiple fixes and updates to Dojos!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!



stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company