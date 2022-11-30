 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 30 November 2022

Changelog 2022-11-29

Share · View all patches · Build 10043903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix left-most map layer's flags not being clickable.
  • Refine animations with new map cam position.
  • Conversion VFX iteration.
  • Fix being able to interact with pactmaker altar UI in PactmakerSetPiece.
  • Fix null ref when submitting bug report with null type in types.
  • Make the Bezar upgrade dialog only switch to the new Bezar model after the player says goodbye to the administrator.
  • Made repeated god punishments not show the punishment dialog until that god rewards you again.
  • Fix player effects not being visible on dungeon start.
  • Added gold costs and useful info to locker UI.
  • Fixed Veteran experience bonus being incorrect after non-experience-based level changes.
  • Added info and descriptive tooltips to the veto UI.
  • Polish popup question box.
  • Add Item Registry to the Goat Glade.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2139701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link