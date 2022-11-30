Changelog 2022-11-29

- Fix left-most map layer's flags not being clickable.
- Refine animations with new map cam position.
- Conversion VFX iteration.
- Fix being able to interact with pactmaker altar UI in PactmakerSetPiece.
- Fix null ref when submitting bug report with null type in types.
- Make the Bezar upgrade dialog only switch to the new Bezar model after the player says goodbye to the administrator.
- Made repeated god punishments not show the punishment dialog until that god rewards you again.
- Fix player effects not being visible on dungeon start.
- Added gold costs and useful info to locker UI.
- Fixed Veteran experience bonus being incorrect after non-experience-based level changes.
- Added info and descriptive tooltips to the veto UI.
- Polish popup question box.
- Add Item Registry to the Goat Glade.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 30 November 2022
